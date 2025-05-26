Every customer interaction is a chance to win loyalty and drive growth. Companies that prioritize customer experience can stand out with seamless, high-quality interactions that build lasting connections.

In the AI era, relying on standalone line-of-business applications limits growth. To unlock their full potential, businesses need a connected business suite, a unified data strategy, and a powerful data foundation — forming an integrated system that breaks down silos, empowers teams, and enables personalized engagement.

Foundation for intelligent growth

With more than 50 years of expertise in managing critical business data, SAP helps companies unlock AI that is relevant, reliable, and responsible. This year at SAP Sapphire, we announced innovations for customer-centric, AI-powered growth — whether paired with SAP or non-SAP solutions. These innovations build on the three critical growth drivers:

SAP Business Suite delivers real-time insights and connections across systems and data. With built-in AI, it transforms complexity into clarity and enables fast, agile action.

delivers real-time insights and connections across systems and data. With built-in AI, it transforms complexity into clarity and enables fast, agile action. SAP Business Data Cloud centralizes trusted internal and external data, breaking down silos to deliver real-time visibility and insights for personalized experiences.

centralizes trusted internal and external data, breaking down silos to deliver real-time visibility and insights for personalized experiences. SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX), is central to this growth strategy and brings AI into every interaction — from marketing to service — tapping into business-critical data to deliver seamless, context-rich experiences, while maximizing the value of existing SAP investments.

This integrated approach enables smarter decisions, more responsive service, and long-term loyalty.

Our latest innovations expand upon this growth engine, helping companies stand out.

AI-driven automation for accelerated impact

Our expanding Joule Agent portfolio bridges the gap between intelligence and automation. These ready-to-use AI agents automate routine tasks deliver value quickly with minimal configuration. New agents include:

Quote Creation Agent: Drafts structured, CRM-ready quotes, reducing response time from hours to minutes. Learn more about SAP Business AI for sales and service here.

Drafts structured, CRM-ready quotes, reducing response time from hours to minutes. Learn more about SAP Business AI for sales and service here. Catalog Optimization Agent: Continuously improve SEO and product descriptions to improve discoverability and conversion. Learn more about SAP Business AI for marketing and commerce here.

Working seamlessly within existing SAP CX environments, Joule Agents preserve human judgment where it matters most while automating the rest, freeing teams to focus on growth.

Quote Creation Agent: Automated quote drafts from customer email requests

Connections that drive efficiency and growth

SAP Enterprise Service Management unifies service delivery across sales, marketing, HR, finance, procurement, and more, powered by AI and embedded across SAP Business Suite. With its unique focus on user experience, it boosts productivity and operational excellence.

For SAP CX users, it centralizes processes for sales inquiries and support, accelerating close rates and shortening deal cycles. This unified approach turns fragmented service into seamless, AI-powered orchestration.

Key capabilities across the SAP portfolio include:

Human Capital Management : Self-service and AI routing of complex issues frees HR teams for strategic priorities

Self-service and AI routing of complex issues frees HR teams for strategic priorities Fi n ance : Automates accounts receivable/payable inquiries, disputes, and discrepancies to improve accuracy, shorten AR turnover, and accelerate cash flow

Automates accounts receivable/payable inquiries, disputes, and discrepancies to improve accuracy, shorten AR turnover, and accelerate cash flow Customer Experience: Centralized, AI-driven sales inquiries and support, improves response times and boosts close rates

Automation and unified systems help streamline operations and strengthen customer relationships, fueling satisfaction and growth.

Centralized, AI-powered case summaries, timelines, recommended answers

Smarter revenue management for maximized growth

Launching in the third quarter 2025, SAP Revenue Growth Management helps consumer packaged goods companies optimize promotions, budgets, and ROI with AI insights and real-time financial data. Public cloud integration helps prevent overspend and supports SAP Sales and Operations Planning with SAP Integrated Business Planning.

Key enhancements include:

Visibility into revenue, margin, ROI, volume, and profit and loss data for account performance insights and better trade promotion decisions

Promotion spend insights via integrated SAP Cloud ERP

More accurate forecasting with SAP Integrated Business Planning and streamlined budget planning with SAP Analytics Cloud

Improved trade promotion budget management at customer and product levels, aligned to financial plans

By turning promotion data into demand signals, companies can optimize promotion strategies, reduce overspend, and deliver personalized, data-driven interactions at scale.

Insights into investments and account potential for key account managers

Scalable success: from self-service insights to full B2B commerce

SAP B2B Self-Service Portal, a powerful SAP Cloud ERP add-on, gives B2B customers secure, 24/7 access to real-time order data from all sales channels. Designed for digital-first buyers, it reduces support workload and creates a solid foundation to scale and expand into full B2B e-commerce.

Key capabilities include:

Native SAP Cloud ERP integration for real-time order and invoice data across channels with no middleware or data duplication

for real-time order and invoice data across channels with no middleware or data duplication Omnichannel visibility — EDI, email, phone, fax, direct sales, e-commerce — for one-stop customer order data access

— EDI, email, phone, fax, direct sales, e-commerce — for one-stop customer order data access Rapid time to value with preconfigured data models, UI templates, and our vetted partner ecosystem

with preconfigured data models, UI templates, and our vetted partner ecosystem Faster issue resolution with user emulation, allowing support teams to see what the buyer sees

with user emulation, allowing support teams to see what the buyer sees Future-ready scalability that easily extends to full B2B e-commerce without re-platforming

With low TCO and deployable in just weeks, the portal supports digital-first convenience and long-term growth.

Real-time order status, delivery estimates, and payment updates across channels

Easy, adaptable, future-ready payments

While SAP B2B Self-Service Portal empowers B2B customers with real-time access to orders and transactions, SAP Commerce Cloud, open payment framework modernizes payments. Its no-code, low-code architecture enables flexible support for methods like buy now, pay later and a wide range of third-party payment service providers, including Stripe, Adyen, Worldpay, and Airwallex. Announced in the first quarter, the solution allows rapid deployment and customized payment solutions.

Benefits include:

Rapid customization of payment experiences for seamless experiences

Flexibility to meet evolving buyer needs

Seamless scalability while ensuring compliance and security

Reduced complexity and time to value

Together, these capabilities form the foundation for long-term growth.

Real-time data intelligence for seamless experiences

As businesses gain control over payment experiences, they also need real-time visibility into the transactions driving their operations. Customers expect consistent, personalized experiences across channels, from in-store to mobile to online, at every touchpoint.

SAP Order Management Services, a modular, cloud-native solution bundle, unifies point-of-sale and digital order data, processes high-volume transactions in real time, and ensures accurate inventory availability across locations. It supports flexible fulfillment and returns, such as buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS), and return anywhere, and enables more intelligent inventory planning, sourcing, and channel-aware promotional planning.

These capabilities reduce operational friction, increase loyalty, and help businesses scale profitably and sustainably.

Turning customer experience into competitive advantage

These innovations enable a growth strategy that transforms customer experience into a powerful competitive advantage. By connecting data, processes, and interactions with AI-driven insights, businesses can deliver proactive, tailored experiences that foster loyalty and fuel growth.

SAP is committed to helping customers harness the power of customer experience. These innovations reflect our focus on delivering real-world value and unlocking new growth opportunities.

Balaji Balasubramanian is president and chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience.