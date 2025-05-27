MADRID — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Team Liquid, one of the most decorated organizations in competitive gaming, is tapping into Joule Agents for instant access to game statistics, player performance trends and strategic comparisons using natural language.

Unlike traditional AI models, AI agents are designed to perceive their environment, set goals and take actions autonomously to achieve those objectives.

Team Liquid runs its data analysis through its “Next Level Esports Center” dashboard, built entirely on SAP Business Technology Platform. Team Liquid’s analysts rely on the dashboard to equip coaches and players with insights about upcoming opponents, managing high-pressure situations under short turnaround times and frequent data requests between games.

Instead of relying solely on technical analysts, players, coaches and marketing teams can ask the Joule copilot for player or team insights, tapping into more than 1.6 TB of data from 10 million games to find the right answer and uncover strategic advantages. This shift eliminates the need for manual data retrieval, empowering diverse users to make data-driven decisions at game speed.

“Thanks to the Joule copilot and Joule Agents, what once took hours of manual work is now available instantly, driving our strategies and enhancing team performance,” said Victor Goossens, co-CEO and founder of Team Liquid. “This partnership is changing the way we utilize our extensive database, proving that AI and data integration are becoming a vital part of our game preparation and success in esports.”

By smoothly integrating SAP HANA Cloud and the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, Team Liquid gains a robust and scalable data infrastructure, enabling fast, actionable insights. Joule helps users instantly access game statistics, player performance trends and strategic comparisons, making critical information available within seconds.

AI-powered chat agents change the game:

Faster data access: Data can be retrieved and analyzed instantly. With easier access to insights, different departments—performance teams, marketing and communications—can make real-time, data-driven decisions.

Empowered users: Regardless of function and technical knowledge, users can intuitively access insights through AI-driven queries.

Enhanced strategy: Real-time data comparisons enable precise, data-backed decisions, giving Team Liquid a competitive edge in one of the most dynamic gaming environments.

Proactive pattern recognition: The agent uncovers patterns in large datasets that might not have been discovered through manual data analysis.

Philipp Herzig, chief technology officer and chief AI officer, SAP, said: “Team Liquid’s use of Joule Agents is a compelling example of how AI can reduce the workload on analysts, allowing them to focus on high-impact tasks in a fast-paced environment. These agents don’t just automate through insights about gaming — they actually reason by understanding the context and then they act, enabling smarter, faster decision-making.”

