The new cloud edition of SAP Customer Checkout provides customers a seamless, efficient, and scalable point-of-sale (POS) solution for the future.

The first cloud edition has been released in alignment with the company’s cloud strategy. Designed for customers in retail, merchandising, catering, and sports and entertainment, SAP Customer Checkout, cloud edition offers seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA and other systems. From payments, article handling, and coupons to returns, loyalty points, and gift cards, the solution addresses all comprehensive POS needs.

Evolution of SAP Customer Checkout, cloud edition

The development journey of SAP Customer Checkout began in 2014 as on-premise solution with first customers in the sports and merchandising area. As demand grew, the solution expanded into retail and catering businesses, now serving over 900 customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. After more than 10 years, the solution has now advanced to the next stage by moving to the cloud.

“The new cloud edition isn’t just a technological advancement, it’s a beacon for innovation and a catalyst for RISE with SAP,” Andre Bechtold, president of SAP Industries and Experiences, shared. “Already proven in several SAP Experience Centers worldwide and the new S.MART Store, it symbolizes our commitment to driving growth and ushering in digital transformation for our customers. This evolution is opening new avenues, enabling businesses to stay strategic and competitive as the entire POS market and SAP product portfolio transitions to the cloud.”

What’s new in SAP Customer Checkout, cloud edition

The cloud edition of SAP Customer Checkout is perfect for businesses seeking a sophisticated, modern POS system and embarking on digital transformation. The solution consists of two components:

SAP Customer Checkout manager, cloud edition: Cloud-based centralized platform for seamless POS operations and management as well as system integration

Cloud-based centralized platform for seamless POS operations and management as well as system integration SAP Customer Checkout point-of-sale, cloud edition: Powerful solution running in-store at your POS location to streamline all sales and customer transactions

A key distinction between the on-premise version and the new cloud edition is the deployment of SAP Customer Checkout manager now running on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), adhering to SAP cloud product standards.

Benefits and why customers should move to the cloud edition

The new cloud edition of SAP Customer Checkout offers the best POS solution of both worlds and leverages the incredible power and flexibility of the cloud. Launching SAP Customer Checkout, cloud edition brings numerous benefits.

Harald Tebbe, senior manager and head of Development for SAP Customer Checkout, cloud edition, highlighted: “Our approach ensures reliability and local stability at POS locations, coupled with the cloud’s scalability and connectivity. With adherence to SAP cloud standards, businesses will receive continuous updates and feature enhancements, achieving sustained competitiveness and efficiency.”

SAP Customer Checkout, cloud edition provides additional the following key benefits to customers:

Integrated and future-proof POS technology tailored for the retail, catering, and sports and entertainment industries

tailored for the retail, catering, and sports and entertainment industries High scalability and flexibility , ensuring to meet growing demands with compromising on performance

, ensuring to meet growing demands with compromising on performance Reliable performance , ensuring continuous business operations with the cloud’s high uptime

, ensuring continuous business operations with the cloud’s high uptime Enhanced efficiency through streamlined POS operations and automatic updates without any disruptions

through streamlined POS operations and automatic updates without any disruptions Many more features and functionalities, including one complete new user interface for self-checkout, enabling end customers to proceed with sales and payment process by themselves

As of today, new and existing SAP customers can use SAP Customer Checkout, cloud edition and will gain access to the SAP Customer Checkout manager, cloud edition.

Upcoming webinar for customers and partners

Elena Vavitsa is senior solution specialist for SAP Customer Checkout at SAP.