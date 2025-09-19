ROSELAND, N.J. and WALLDORF — ADP, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, are partnering to enable shared clients to run ADP Global Payroll in the cloud.

This collaboration marks the next milestone in the longstanding partnership between ADP and SAP and illustrates a shared commitment to help enterprises transform their payroll operations.

Working in close partnership with the professional services team from SAP, ADP has seamlessly upgraded the first wave of 50 global payroll clients to SAP Cloud ERP.

“This achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared vision between ADP and SAP,” said Frank Smits, senior vice president of ADP Global Payroll. “Together, we are setting a new standard for global payroll, empowering organizations to focus on supporting their people and driving growth.”

Maryann Abbajay, chief revenue officer of SAP SuccessFactors said, “Every business depends on flawless payroll to run smoothly. The SAP and ADP partnership delivers cloud innovation to transform how organizations manage their most valuable resource: their people.”

Through the partnership, clients can benefit from:

Global reach: Payroll solutions supporting millions of employees through ADP Global Payroll in over 140 countries

The partnership offers ADP a reliable and scalable technological foundation for its global payroll solutions to meet the specific client needs in each country. This includes ADP localized templates and expertise, managed services and additional HR offerings. As part of ADP’s continued investment in the global payroll experience it provides clients, the partnership leverages ADP’s well-established expertise in payroll implementation, managed services and compliance, laying the groundwork for integrated AI assistance to boost productivity.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises—and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we’re focused on just that—people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP’s exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

