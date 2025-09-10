PwC and SAP Collaborate to Deliver One of the Largest Global ERP Transformations

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the successful go-live of PwC’s implementation of the SAP Cloud ERP solution, marking a major milestone to modernize and unify PwC’s operations.

By taking advantage of the SAP solutions in SAP Business Suite, such as SAP Cloud ERP; SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP); SAP Concur; SAP Analytics Cloud; SAP Datasphere; SAP Advanced Financial Closing; SAP Cloud ERP, group reporting; SAP Risk & Assurance Management; and SAP Enable Now, over 100,000 PwC professionals across 19 countries are now connected on a unified, intelligent ERP platform.

Developed in close collaboration between PwC and SAP, the program replaces highly customized legacy SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) software and a fragmented mix of SAP and third-party software, creating a more agile, scalable and standardized environment for PwC’s operations. PwC will also continue to leverage the Joule copilot and SAP Business AI to unlock new opportunities for efficiency, innovation and business intelligence.

“Moving to SAP Cloud ERP is enabling greater connectivity across our firm, streamlining operations and equipping our people with tools and insights to better serve our clients,” said Colin Wittmer, PwC US chief financial officer. “Our firm’s collaboration with SAP was critical to supporting this implementation as one of the largest ever completed.”

SAP Cloud ERP supports holistic finance and project operations, including project billing, revenue recognition, cash basis accounting and treasury functions – while reducing operational complexity, improving user self-service capabilities and lowering support and maintenance demands. With a clean core and SAP BTP as its foundation, PwC is able to streamline operations while creating a flexible platform for future innovation.

“Our move to SAP Cloud ERP represents a significant leap forward in driving agility and innovation across PwC,” explained James Shira, PwC’s global and US chief information officer. “By leveraging SAP’s native capabilities, industry-leading practices and a fit-to-standard approach, we have unlocked greater automation and efficiency; reduced complexity; and enabled AI-driven insights, agentic AI innovations and advanced analytics, all while maintaining standardization as a core principle. Successfully completing this transformation within a highly complex ecosystem and operating our business from day one of the SAP Cloud ERP launch underscores the strength of our relationship and execution.”

Building on this modernized foundation, PwC’s SAP Managed Services team plans to support the solution by working with SAP to explore future enhancements in data management and analytics with the SAP Business Data Cloud solution.

“PwC’s successful go-live is a testament to the power of SAP Cloud ERP and SAP Business Suite to drive large-scale transformation powered by SAP Business AI,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for Customer Services & Delivery. “We’re proud to support PwC in its journey toward becoming an intelligent, data-driven enterprise.”

