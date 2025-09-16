SAP Business AI can boost productivity with technology that aligns with the AI strategies of our customers—ranging from building effective agents to managing intelligent systems.

Among the many announcements at SAP Sapphire in 2025, the company unveiled new innovations, partnerships, and integrations that can deliver real-time, proactive assistance. For example, SAP’s AI copilot Joule is now available to users across SAP and non-SAP systems. SAP also expanded its agentic AI footprint across SAP Business Suite by introducing Joule Agents for multiple use cases and an evolving AI Foundation as the AI operating system designed to simplify development, enabling developers to build, deploy, and scale solutions with ease.

Discover how the newest AI agents can help your whole business run faster Meet Joule

The impact of AI on the delivery of customer support at SAP

As announced in Q2 this year, SAP’s simplified, tiered, services-and-support engagement model will be generally available in early 2026. Here, SAP’s customer support is a centerpiece of the Foundational Success Plan, delivered via the proven SAP Enterprise Support offering included in every SAP cloud solution subscription. The Foundational Success Plan can support in-house teams by helping to onboard and run solutions, keep business continuity, and drive ongoing value. It includes customer self-service options, application lifecycle management solutions centered around SAP Cloud ALM, and preventative mission-critical support. With the plan, SAP turns on Joule for a customer’s business and supports the team ramp-up with learning journeys for SAP Business AI.

When it comes to customer support in general, agentic AI can redefine the support process by moving beyond scripted responses and basic automation. It can assess situations, make decisions, and take action—often before the customer even knows there’s an issue. SAP’s customer support harnesses agentic AI to help deliver smarter assistance, faster resolutions, and a stronger human–tech partnership.

We focus on elevating support experiences for customers and improving support delivery for engineers by employing a combination of agents and assistants. For example, we use autoresponders and smart log analyzers to help process issues, while configuration advisors, language services, and proactive notifiers can guide customers toward self-service solutions. At the same time, our support engineers rely on co-pilots to help summarize cases, recommend solutions, escalate using intelligence, assist with communications, and create a continuous feedback loop for learning. For strategic customer support, we use tools like feedback collectors to help capture customer insights and channel recommenders to help ensure that every interaction is handled in the right channel. Together, these innovations can redefine support as faster, smarter, and more human.

The impact for customers

When it comes to SAP Business AI, we build trust and create customer confidence by being relevant, reliable, and responsible. Unlike traditional AI that only suggests answers, agentic AI can reason, decide, and take action. For customers to feel confident, they expect accuracy, reliability, and transparency from the system.

As we support and guide our customers, we recognize that while agentic AI is a game-changer, it is not a magic pill. Coupled with ethical and responsible AI, real impact comes from SAP’s business expertise and a deep understanding of what our customers truly need. When knowledge is combined with AI to infuse autonomy and interoperability in our agents, we can unlock the ability to simplify processes, remove friction, and deliver experiences that feel effortless.

AI technology amplifies human insight and delivers delightful user experiences, but when it comes to business AI, it is our domain expertise that fuels SAP Business AI into a tool for creating genuinely easy, productive, and meaningful experiences for our customers.

Stefan Steinle is executive vice president and head of Customer Support & Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP.