This week at SAP TechEd Berlin, we released new innovations that deliver on our promise to make SAP more open and empower developers to move faster and smarter with the tools, languages, and frameworks of their choice.

Advancements in AI agents, data, and platform capabilities equip developers with the tools to drive business transformation Read the innovation guide

Build custom agents on the most context-rich agentic platform

I’m excited to share the ability to build custom agents in Joule Studio will be generally available in December. New capabilities include AI-assisted agent design, system-triggered agents, extensibility of SAP-delivered Joule Agents, centralized enterprise-grade agent monitoring, support for Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol, and support for Model Context Protocol (MCP). Read our in-depth announcement blog and watch the demo to learn more.

“Joule Studio’s agent builder connects SAP analytics with merchandising systems, powering Accenture’s Optisell agent to surface at‑risk inventory, recommend pricing actions, and simplify merchandise alert configuration — all without heavy custom development.” Catherine Nguyen, Global Lead for SAP Business Group AI Strategy and Adoption, Accenture

For developers building pro-code agents, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) offers comprehensive support for popular open-source frameworks, like Crew.AI and LangGraph, and provides end-to-end identity, authorization, governance, and integration capabilities.

MCP support for SAP HANA Cloud is now available, providing with direct access to rich multi-model engines. This allows agents to be grounded in full data context: navigating relationships across customers and suppliers, understanding geographic dependencies through spatial data, and performing semantic searches through vector embeddings — all within a single in-memory engine.

Additionally, SAP HANA Cloud knowledge graph engine can now automatically generate knowledge graphs from SAP HANA Cloud metadata. What used to take weeks of manual modeling can now happen automatically in minutes.

We’re also enabling agentic memory in SAP HANA Cloud. With long-term memory, AI agents can persist context across long-running sessions and memorize past input and decisions, just like humans do, to become continuously smarter.

I’m excited to share several AI Foundation innovations, including our first enterprise relational foundation model (RPT), SAP-RPT-1, accompanied by a no-code testing playground environment and prompt optimizer service. New capabilities are continuously added to our generative AI hub, empowering developers to experiment with leading models and orchestration tools and scale AI development and productization across SAP and non-SAP landscapes. Read more about these announcements here.

New local MCP servers for SAP Build give developers the ability to use agentic tools for SAP Build development and preferred code assistants, such as Cursor, Windsurf, Claude Code, Cline, and OpenAI Codex — all while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and clean-core alignment.

An SAP Build extension pack for Visual Studio (VS) Code is now available to simplify development of CAP, Fiori, UI5, and mobile applications. This makes it easier for VS Code developers to build faster and deploy apps on SAP BTP. Looking ahead, we will publish our extensions on the Open VSX Registry to simplify the onboarding of these tools and provide similar native development experiences on other integrated developer environments (IDEs).

Increase velocity with SAP Joule for Developers

SAP Joule for Developers, the best code assistant for SAP development, empowers developers of all skill levels to build more efficiently by leveraging comprehensive, AI-infused developer tools to deliver precise, contextualized outcomes powered by purpose-built, SAP-centric AI models. This frees-up time to be more productive, creative, and proficient in accelerating ABAP, Java, JavaScript, and visual tool-based application development and automation of SAP processes.

New enhancements to SAP Joule for Developers, such as ABAP AI-assisted development within SAP Cloud ERP Private and AI-driven custom code migration capabilities, help developers modernize legacy systems and meet enterprise-grade governance and security requirements. These improvements also boost productivity, enhance code quality, and support cloud transformation goals.

Developers working in SAP Build for digital workspaces can now use AI-assisted content creation to quickly generate comments, create workspace content, and summarize documents. AI responses can also draw directly from user-specific folders and workspace content, providing users with trusted insights tailored to their roles, while maintaining compliance and secure role-based document grounding.

Looking ahead, new ABAP large language models (LLMs) trained on ABAP code and specialized for ABAP development will be released next year.

Connect everything to boost productivity

Developers build the bridges that keep businesses running. We’re making that work easier and faster with SAP Integration Suite. The following innovations make API and agent-driven automation easier, ensure reliable end-to-end security with real-time monitoring, and boost developer productivity.

We are continuing to embed AI capabilities directly into SAP Integration Suite. API management will now automatically provide targeted recommendations and intelligent healing to resolve common API anomalies such as error spikes, latency surges, or abnormal traffic patterns. Developers can also ask Joule to about the most used APIs to gain deep API insights and understand usage patterns.

MCP Gateway support will enable customers to expose custom APIs and integration flows that can be consumed by AI agents. This feature introduces the ability for customers to enrich custom agents built in Joule Studio or extend Joule Agents by integrating data from third-party and legacy SAP systems, composed as MCP tools for smooth agentic consumption. This approach standardizes access, centralizes governance and security, and simplifies discoverability in the SAP Developer Center.

To jumpstart integration projects, you can access hundreds of out-of-the-box integration adapters as well as pre-built API, event, and integration content on SAP Business Accelerator Hub.

Gain security and operations built in, not bolted on

SAP BTP provides developers with a unified environment to manage applications, secure data, and scale solutions seamlessly across SAP and third-party systems. With core centralized application lifecycle, interoperability, security, and administration capabilities, developers can easily and quickly resolve errors and boost team productivity. Read the full list of enhancements in the SAP TechEd Innovation Guide.

Explore at your own pace

If you missed attending SAP TechEd in person or virtually, please be sure to read the full list of announcements in the Innovation Guide and watch sessions on-demand.

Wherever you’re at in your journey, there are easy ways to get started:

Michael Ameling is general manager and chief product officer of Business Technology Platform and a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.