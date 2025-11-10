For the 11th Time in a Row, SAP Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

Gartner has named SAP a Leader in the Gartner® 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce. Now named for the 11th time in a row, SAP remains the only vendor to be consistently positioned as a Leader since 2014.

SAP Commerce Cloud: Deliver AI-enhanced unified commerce experiences that drive profitable growth Learn how

The SAP Commerce Cloud solution helps businesses worldwide stay ahead of changing customer expectations with a powerful, future-ready platform that delivers unified commerce through connected data, intelligence, and AI innovation.

Organizations across industries use SAP Commerce Cloud to unlock sustainable growth through personalized commerce at scale.

SAP Commerce Cloud is embedding AI innovations into the tools that employees and customers rely on every day. With AI built into key moments in commerce, the solution and its AI agents help create real business outcomes through faster response times and streamlined touchpoints. Agents like the Shopping Agent and Catalog Optimization Agent bring the vision for a connected, intelligent business suite where applications, data, and AI work together in a continuous, virtuous cycle to anticipate needs, act in real time, and elevate experiences.

Another new innovation also helps support profitable growth: SAP recently launched the SAP B2B Self-Service Portal. Natively integrated with the SAP ERP application, it makes ordering, invoicing, and promotions more intuitive while giving business buyers a positive digital experience.

ARAUCO, a global leader in wood products and furniture, relies on SAP Commerce Cloud as an integral part of managing a complex supply chain. The Chilean forestry company connects customers with on-demand insight into their orders through a self-service portal.

“SAP Commerce Cloud provided us with the tools to create a portal that has exceeded our customers’ expectations again and again,” said Diego Tuleski, director of IT at ARAUCO North America Inc.

Other global leaders are realizing measurable impact as well. Cintas uses SAP Commerce Cloud to streamline complex service orders and improve customer account management. For Nokia, SAP Commerce Cloud helps digitalize and manage complex order processes, making them intuitive experiences through integration with existing ERP applications. Universal Destinations & Experiences delivers favorable guest experiences across theme parks, hotels, and retail with SAP Commerce Cloud, enabling millions of transactions on a single commerce platform integrated with SAP Cloud ERP solutions.

To learn more about SAP’s position as a Leader and see an in-depth analysis of the digital commerce landscape, read the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

Kollen Glynn is global head of SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Customer Experience.

