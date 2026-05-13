SAP has held a long-standing mission to help organizations turn ideas into innovation faster, continually evolving our technology to give developers and business users the tools they need to build what’s next.

SAP Sapphire in 2026: Advancing the Autonomous Enterprise Read the innovation news guide

From application development to automation, integration, and now agentic AI, we have pushed forward so organizations can move faster, solve bigger challenges, and create with confidence.

At SAP Sapphire, we’re taking a giant step forward in making that mission a reality.

I’m thrilled to announce Joule Studio, a bold new, fully managed offering that empowers enterprises to build and manage the full life cycle of AI agents, applications, and workflows. Joule Studio brings SAP Business AI Platform to life, empowering organizations to build agents that are natively grounded in live business data, end-to-end processes, and rich business semantics that already exist across your SAP landscape.

Let’s look at what users can accomplish with Joule Studio.

Build faster with intent-based development

To connect business needs and technical execution, we’ve placed intent-based development capabilities at the heart of the Joule Studio experience. Users can simply describe their goals in natural language, enabling anyone in the business to quickly create an automated solution or digital assistant.

When triggered, Joule Studio:

Sets the business context for user’s request with SAP Signavio Process Consultant Agent, SAP Knowledge Graph, and SAP Domain Models.

Understands the customer landscape with SAP LeanIX, including third-party solutions.

Generates a complete, structured flow of artifacts, including a product requirements document that captures the business outcome, technical specifications with implementation-ready details, code scaffolding, test artifacts, and a live working preview.

Creates a highly traceable flow from idea to implementation, ensuring a direct, seamless handoff from business users to developers. It fundamentally shifts enterprise agentic development from a slow, manual translation of requirements into a rapid, structured, and SAP-aligned workflow.

“Joule Studio generated an end-to-end solution in 10 to 15 minutes, replacing three to four days of manual development and coordination.” Vanitha Ponnusamy, Sony

Develop agentic solutions your preferred way

Joule Studio pairs the simplicity of intent-based capabilities with unprecedented openness, providing developers with the freedom to create agentic solutions their way, using their preferred frameworks and tools without being locked into a single approach.

For example, developers can deepen and adapt Joule Studio-generated solutions using the tools and agentic IDEs they already know and love, such as Visual Studio Code, Cursor, and others. Additionally, Joule Studio offers new pro-code capabilities that support frameworks such as LangChain, Pydantic AI, and LlamaIndex, as well as an embedded n8n environment for visual multi-agent orchestration.

Harness best-in-class partnerships: n8n and Vercel

To build truly transformative AI solutions, developers need the freedom to use the tools they already love. That is why we are thrilled to announce new embedded partnerships with Vercel and n8n, giving Joule Studio users the ultimate flexibility to orchestrate complex workflows and build stunning user experiences—all without sacrificing SAP’s enterprise-grade security and governance.

Vercel for blazing-fast, custom digital experiences

While SAP-oriented frameworks like UI5 and SAP Fiori remain the gold standard for enterprise consistency, our new partnership with Vercel gives developers unparalleled choice for custom frontend design. By leveraging Vercel within the SAP ecosystem, developers can rapidly build highly flexible, custom web interfaces for their AI agents using popular frameworks like Next.js. This enables teams to deliver lightning-fast, consumer-grade digital experiences that prioritize speed and custom design, while securely preserving SAP enterprise controls.

n8n for visual workflow orchestration at enterprise scale

Creating intelligent agents is just the beginning; integrating them into end-to-end business processes is where the real value is unlocked. We are bringing an embedded, fully managed n8n environment directly into Joule Studio. By using n8n within Joule Studio, teams can visually orchestrate multi-agent systems and bring AI right into the process flows they are designed to support, ensuring agents act with perfect timing and context. Developers get the beloved n8n experience they already know, complemented by seamless access to SAP systems, Joule Studio capabilities, and SAP-managed services for identity and operations. It is the ultimate combination for delivering powerful, enterprise-ready automations faster than ever.

Deploy enterprise-ready agents securely

Building powerful agents is only half the equation; realizing their full value comes from running them securely and reliably at enterprise scale. To help our customers do this, SAP is introducing a managed Joule Studio runtime service that enables organizations to deploy agents, applications, and workflows in a secure, production-ready environment with zero infrastructure management required.

Joule Studio runtime does the heavy lifting for our customers by managing all the complex operational capabilities needed for enterprise scale; runtime configuration, cluster management, storage, and model access are delivered seamlessly out-of-the-box. Underpinning this runtime is also the NVIDIA OpenShell, which places each agent inside an isolated, sandboxed environment with configurable policies and guardrails — ensuring agents can operate autonomously while staying within defined boundaries and preventing unchecked access to sensitive enterprise systems.

This governed foundation provides IT teams with built-in observability and lifecycle management. With controlled deployments, standardized schema validation, and deep integration with SAP Business Transformation Management solutions like SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX as well as SAP Cloud Application Lifecycle Management allow teams to monitor agent usage, costs, and business impact over time. It creates an always-on cycle of continuous improvement, where AI monitors performance, surfaces insights, and proposes the next round of fixes.

Agents deployed on Joule Studio runtime will be equipped with persistent, long-term memory powered by SAP HANA Cloud, enabling them to retrieve user preferences and context across multiple sessions.

Bring agents into the flow of everyday work

Ultimately, the value of agentic AI is realized when people can effortlessly interact with it. With the new Joule Work engagement layer, we are bringing the apps, agents, and workflows your teams build directly into the flow of everyday work, providing a personalized, intent-based workspace that reduces context switching and accelerates task completion.

“Across 48 diverse scenarios, Joule Studio consistently delivered high-quality code, with only a handful of instances requiring minor refinements to reach full functionality.” Suraj Gahalyan, Accenture

Joule Studio: SAP Business AI Platform in action

Joule Studio is more than just a powerful development environment; it is the ultimate expression of the unified SAP Business AI Platform coming together. While the broader market struggles with disconnected point solutions that lack business context and keep AI stuck in endless pilot modes, SAP Business AI Platform bridges every system, process, and decision to deliver true enterprise-wide value.

Joule Studio acts as the engine that brings the three foundational pillars of the SAP Business AI Platform to life in one seamless workflow:

Build : We are taking organizations from idea to enterprise impact by providing a unified workspace that enables the seamless creation of agents, applications, and workflows. Whether leveraging intent-based development or our embedded partnerships with n8n and Vercel, teams can turn ideas into solutions without operational overhead.

: We are taking organizations from idea to enterprise impact by providing a unified workspace that enables the seamless creation of agents, applications, and workflows. Whether leveraging intent-based development or our embedded partnerships with n8n and Vercel, teams can turn ideas into solutions without operational overhead. Contextualize and reason: An agent is only as smart as the data it understands. Through deep integration with the SAP Knowledge Graph, SAP Business Data Cloud, and SAP Domain Models, every solution built in Joule Studio is natively anchored in universal business context. This means agents reason over real, semantically rich business data, understanding relationships and process logic, for reliable performance from day one.

An agent is only as smart as the data it understands. Through deep integration with the SAP Knowledge Graph, SAP Business Data Cloud, and SAP Domain Models, every solution built in Joule Studio is natively anchored in universal business context. This means agents reason over real, semantically rich business data, understanding relationships and process logic, for reliable performance from day one. Govern: Speed and control are no longer a tradeoff. By tapping into SAP AI Agent Hub, fully managed Joule runtime, and solutions like SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX, Joule Studio embeds enterprise-grade governance, observability, and lifecycle management directly into the development process.

By unifying these capabilities, Joule Studio allows your best people to do their best work. It eliminates integration complexity and fragmented security, empowering your organization to transition from isolated AI experiments into a secure, autonomous enterprise.

Get started today

Joule Studio is ushering in a new era of enterprise-grade agentic development. While the rest of the market struggles to bridge the gap between basic LLMs and real-world business execution, Joule Studio delivers a definitive advantage: agents, applications, and workflows that are natively grounded in SAP live data, processes, and business semantics.

I am pleased to share that now through the end of 2026, SAP customers and partners can receive free design-time access, including AI-assisted development capabilities under fair-use limits. This is your opportunity to redefine how your business operates and turn your existing SAP landscape into an unparalleled AI engine. Equip your teams to build with speed and confidence today.

We cannot wait to see the incredible agentic solutions your teams will bring to life!

Michael Ameling is president of SAP Business Technology Platform and a member of the Extended Board of SAP SE.