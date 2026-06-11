SAP Customer Experience has been recognized as a Leader across multiple categories in the G2 SUMMER 2026 Grid® Reports, earning more than 100 Leader badges across the SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX) portfolio.

The results, which are driven by authentic customer feedback, highlight the strength of SAP CX, particularly in the enterprise segment.

“Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. “Congratulations to SAP Customer Experience for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users.”

Harmonize your CRM and CX with a single autonomous system—where AI acts on the full truth of your business to power every customer experience Learn how

Following are a few standout achievements:

SAP Commerce Cloud : Reigned supreme in the commerce space, achieving the coveted #1 Rank in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Order Management . It was also recognized as a Leader for E-Commerce Platforms and Omnichannel Commerce.

: Reigned supreme in the commerce space, achieving the coveted in the . It was also recognized as a Leader for E-Commerce Platforms and Omnichannel Commerce. SAP Sales Cloud : Showcased its versatility and power, earning a Leader position in multiple reports for CRM and Sales Analytics. It secured an impressive #2 Rank in the Enterprise Grid® Report for CRM .

: Showcased its versatility and power, earning a Leader position in multiple reports for CRM and Sales Analytics. It secured an impressive in the . SAP Service Cloud : Named a Leader in the highly competitive Enterprise Grid® Report for Help Desk , solidifying its position as a top-tier solution for customer service excellence.

: Named a Leader in the highly competitive , solidifying its position as a top-tier solution for customer service excellence. SAP Engagement Cloud: Dominated the marketing and engagement space, earning a whopping 51 G2 Summer 2026 badges, including #1 in the Momentum Grid® for Location-Based Marketing and #1 in the Enterprise Grid® for Email Deliverability, up from #3. Also recognized as a Leader in Marketing Automation, Personalization Engines, Customer Journey Analytics, SMS Marketing, and Loyalty Management, with new country reports added across Spain, Italy, and France.

This verified success is powered by pioneering work in agentic AI with Joule, SAP’s generative AI copilot. They’ve moved beyond simple automation to deploy autonomous AI agents that can reason, plan, and act across the entire customer journey.

Customers are enthusiastically adopting these intelligently automated capabilities. The Shopping Agent is transforming keyword searches into conversational discovery and guided purchases, while the Digital Service Agent is autonomously resolving inquiries, improving satisfaction, and reducing contact center load.

The shift to AI-driven engagement is delivering real-world value and simplifying complex processes. Using WalkMe Premium for SAP CX solutions, customers can embed AI-powered guidance directly into workflows, transforming employees into experts. By enabling teams to work smarter and faster across SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud, and SAP Engagement Cloud, unlocking the full potential of your SAP investment and delivering the exceptional outcomes that customers demand has never been easier. By automating routine and complex workflows with out-of-the-box AI agents, teams are freed to focus on strategic, high-value customer interactions, driving unprecedented efficiency and loyalty.

G2 SUMMER 2026 Grid® Reports: What SAP CX customers are saying

SAP’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences is reflected in the high praise for SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud, and SAP Engagement Cloud. This recognition is a true testament to the trust our customers place in SAP CX when it comes to powering their most critical business functions.

Here’s what users said about SAP Commerce Cloud:

“I like SAP Commerce Cloud’s ability to handle extreme complexity while unifying diverse business models (B2B, B2C, B2B2C) on a single platform. Its unified approach allows us to manage operations on a single technology stack, eliminating data silos, reducing operation costs, and giving us total visibility into our entire supply chain.”

– Suryakant G, Managing Director (Read more on G2)

“The onboarding resources and SAP support ecosystem make implementation easier, while its AI-driven recommendations, search optimization, and customer behavior insights help deliver more personalized experiences and smarter business decisions.”

– Vedant G., Manager (Read more on G2)

Here’s what users said about SAP Sales Cloud:

“What really clicks for me with SAP Sales Cloud is how effortlessly it syncs sales and marketing data in one smart dashboard. It gives me crystal-clear insights into customer behavior and pipeline status, which is pure gold for crafting targeted, automated email campaigns that feel timely and personal.”

– Grecia L., Marketing Automation Specialist (Read more on G2)

“It addresses inefficiency and lack of visibility in the sales cycle. The main benefit is a faster, more predictable revenue stream, supported by AI and real-time data integration.”

– Kuldeep D., Senior Technical Specialist (Read more on G2)

Here’s what users said about SAP Service Cloud:

“I appreciate its automated processes and great SLA tracking, which helps the team to keep track of time and not miss deadlines. I also like the AI replies that enable quick responses by searching through the knowledge base. The automatic ticket routing is a valuable feature as it aids in queue management, ensuring efficient handling of customer issues.”

– Kelvin E., Support Engineer (Read more on G2)

“SAP Service Cloud addresses the challenge of fragmented customer service data by consolidating all interactions and cases into one platform. This gives me clearer visibility into customer history, helps resolve issues more quickly, and supports consistent omnichannel service.”

– Rekha S, Content Creator (Read more on G2)

Here’s what users said about SAP Engagement Cloud:

“I love how SAP Engagement Cloud personalizes campaigns at scale and automates customer journeys using real-time data and AI insights.” (Read more on G2)

Shaping the future of customer experience, together

The G2 leadership awards validate the SAP CX strategy, while investment in agentic AI defines the future.