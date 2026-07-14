In an environment shaped by constant change, workforce planning is no longer defined by predictable hiring cycles or seasonal demand. Shifting market conditions, evolving customer expectations, and persistent skills shortages mean that the line between permanent and temporary labor has all but broken down.

Manage external talent and services to stay competitive while maintaining control over costs and compliance Learn how

External talent, including contractors, consultants, and project-based specialists, is becoming a core component of how work gets done rather than a stopgap solution.

Leading organizations are responding by treating external talent less as a short-term fix and more as a standing part of workforce strategy. With 74% of employers worldwide reporting difficulty finding the skilled talent they need in 2025, workforce planning has become less about filling roles in sequence and more about maintaining access to critical capabilities. This shift moves organizations to a workforce model that can respond quickly, scale efficiently, and align with long-term business priorities.

End of “temporary” talent

External workers have historically been brought in to meet short-term needs, helping fill gaps during peak periods or support one-off projects. While that approach still exists, ongoing volatility has proven that this is no longer sufficient.

Demand signals change quickly, transformation is continuous, and new skill requirements emerge faster than internal teams can adapt.

In this context, external talent provides a clear advantage. It gives companies access to specialized expertise on demand, helps accelerate innovation, and supports operations without overextending internal resources. It also allows leaders to rethink workforce composition to better balance stability with adaptability.

This shift mirrors the recent shifts seen in procurement and supply chain functions, where visibility and cross-functional integration have become drivers of long-term success. Workforce strategy is moving in a similar direction.

You can’t manage what you can’t see

As organizations expand their use of external talent, visibility remains essential. Many companies still manage contingent labor in disconnected ways, which makes it harder to understand where talent is deployed, what it costs, and how effectively it is being used. Without that visibility, workforce decisions remain reactive.

When organizations can see how external talent is deployed across business units, geographies, and projects, they can plan with greater confidence. This level of insight also supports stronger governance by improving compliance, supplier performance, and consistency from sourcing to offboarding.

In practice, organizations that invest in visibility often see measurable improvements in efficiency, productivity, and decision-making speed. More importantly, they begin to treat external labor as a strategic lever rather than a cost center.

From reactive hiring to predictive planning

Visibility is essential, but the real opportunity lies in turning workforce data into actionable insight.

AI is playing an increasingly important role in this transformation. By analyzing hiring patterns, project pipelines, and market signals, AI can help organizations anticipate future talent needs instead of reacting to them. This is especially valuable in environments where workforce decisions need to balance cost, speed, and quality. For example, organizations can use AI to:

Anticipate external talent needs tied to major initiatives, such as ERP rollouts or expansion projects, before staffing gaps affect delivery

Identify where external specialists can help address immediate skill gaps while longer-term hiring continues

Analyze market signals and workforce composition to help guide insourcing vs outsourcing strategies

Flag bottlenecks and make corrections in onboarding, approvals, or assignment start times that delay productivity and increase costs

As organizations look to make external talent a more strategic part of workforce planning, technology becomes increasingly important. SAP Fieldglass helps organizations gain greater visibility into their external workforce, connect talent data across the enterprise, and use AI-driven insights to make more informed staffing decisions.

By bringing together workforce planning, services procurement, and external talent management, organizations can better anticipate skill needs, improve agility, and align workforce investments with business priorities.

More connected approach to talent

One of the most important shifts underway is how organizations think about workforce composition. Rather than treating external and internal talent as separate categories, forward-looking companies are managing both as part of a single ecosystem.

This integrated approach offers several advantages. First, it more closely aligns with business goals. Leaders can allocate resources based on outcomes rather than employment type, ensuring the right skills are applied where they create the most value. Second, it improves agility. When workforce models are designed to flex continuously, organizations can quickly respond to changing conditions without disrupting operations. Third, it enhances the employee experience for both internal teams and external contributors by streamlining processes and making them more efficient.

Technology plays a key role in enabling this shift and provides organizations with the tools to manage external talent alongside internal workforce data, improving visibility and supporting more data-driven decision-making. Solutions such as SAP Fieldglass help organizations bring greater transparency, consistency, and insight to how external talent is sourced, managed, and aligned to business needs. While no single solution defines success, the ability to connect data, processes, and insights is increasingly important.

Building resilience in an always-on economy

Business no longer moves in predictable cycles. Demand shifts quickly, priorities evolve in real time, and skills gaps can emerge faster than traditional hiring models can address. In that environment, resilience depends on staying adaptable while keeping work moving.

That is why external talent is becoming a more strategic part of workforce planning. With finding skilled talent becoming increasing more difficult, many organizations are looking for ways to maintain access to specialized capabilities as business needs shift. External talent can help teams move faster, bring in targeted expertise, and sustain progress on critical initiatives without overextending the core workforce.

For many organizations, this reflects a broader change in mindset. External talent has moved closer to the center of workforce strategy, especially in areas where speed, specialization, and adaptability matter most. How well organizations plan for and manage that talent will shape their ability to execute, compete, and grow.

Amber Roth is vice president of GTM for SAP Fieldglass.