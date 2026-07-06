WALLDORF and AUSTIN — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Dremio, an open, high-performance data lakehouse platform.

The acquisition accelerates agentic AI and expands customers’ ability to combine SAP and non-SAP data to run analytical and AI workloads in real time, with no data movement or conversion necessary, and with vastly improved economics for enterprise analytics.

For additional information about the acquisition, see the press release from May 2026.

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Media Contacts:

Alex Vaught, SAP, +1 (206) 678-5712, alex.vaught@sap.com, PST

Ilaina Jonas, SAP, +1 (646) 923-2834, ilaina.jonas@sap.com, EST

Daniel Reinhardt, SAP, +49 151 168 10 157, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CEST

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

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