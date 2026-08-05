Support Accreditation: SAP’s Enablement Course to Unlock Faster, Smarter, AI-Powered Customer Support

What if you, as an SAP consultant, could resolve issues faster, work more independently, and stay ahead of AI-driven innovation—all in just over 60 minutes of learning?

Picture this: You are an IT manager at a mid-sized enterprise running SAP. A critical issue surfaces midweek. Your team scrambles to fix the problem, searching through documentation, reviewing the multiple support channels available, and monitoring the situation to ensure the issue does not snowball further. A business-down situation is stressful enough without having to navigate a complex support experience. With SAP’s Support Accreditation you can access a free enablement course designed to get you all the help you need. Through its structured, hands-on learning experience, this course helps equip customers, partners, and consultants to confidently get the most out of SAP’s support.

Learn how to leverage SAP’s support channels and tools Get started with the Support Accreditation course

With the rapid growth of AI over the past few years, the support landscape of 2026 looks nothing like it did five years ago. Today’s support landscape includes AI-powered assistants, predictive capabilities, intelligent recommendations, and real-time engagement channels. The latest release of the Support Accreditation course can prepare learners to take full advantage of these innovations and more.

What’s new

After gathering insights from more than 40,000 learners, collaborating with internal support experts, and grounding every decision in real user feedback, SAP has redesigned Support Accreditation from the ground up. What does the 2026 release of Support Accreditation offer customers, partners, and consultants? Upon completion, learners earn a digital accreditation badge that validates their expertise and skills in using self-service tools, accessing AI-powered support solutions, navigating support channels with clarity, enabling focused and high-quality support interactions, collaborating effectively, and maximizing the value of SAP Enterprise Support. If you have heard about Joule in SAP for Me, intelligent search, preventive support, incident solution matching, channel recommenders, or predictors for products, product functions, and priority—to name a few AI-driven features—you can now explore these topics further.

This release combines how people learn best with how support is evolving into a single, reimagined experience. Based on learner feedback, the latest release of Support Accreditation delivers:

Human-centered learning

Shorter, more focused learning units

Content focused on real-world outcomes

The real benefits

Support Accreditation in 2026 isn’t just about earning the badge—it’s a credential that validates your ability to work effectively with SAP’s comprehensive support offerings. The accreditation can also equip you to:

Resolve issues faster by using intelligent self-service tools, AI-powered recommendations, and proven best practices to cut resolution times and queues.

Increase self-sufficiency by reducing dependencies on traditional support interactions through SAP’s ecosystem of knowledge, diagnostics, automation, and digital capabilities.

Improve support interactions by learning how to create higher-quality cases, communicate more effectively, and use the right channels at the right time.

Stay ahead through continuous learning and be ready to take advantage of new capabilities.

How to get started

The Support Accreditation 2026 course is available now through SAP’s learning platform free of charge, on-demand, self-paced, and completed in around 60 minutes.

Access the enablement course for smarter, faster, AI-powered support from SAP.

Stefan Steinle is executive vice president and head of Global Customer Support at SAP.