Companies want to focus on delivering the best customer experience and are searching for systems that allow crucial business processes to take a back seat, such as accounts payable, replenishing stocks, making decisions, and much more, while delivering a product or service.

That is where SAP S/4HANA comes in. SAP S/4HANA is an intelligent, integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that runs on SAP HANA. It helps business processes take a back seat, while companies deliver their product or service.

Two new courses on openSAP offer an understanding about what is involved and required during an SAP S/4HANA implementation. The courses are free of charge and open to everyone interested in learning about the latest innovations from SAP.

Implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud with the Central Business Configuration Capability

Starting March 11, participants can learn about the capabilities of central business configuration, the customer value it brings, which key features it comprises, and how it affects the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Central business configuration is a new capability that will make it possible to configure a business process that spans across different SAP solutions from one central place. Learn how the capability will support reduced configuration efforts, higher flexibility, faster company rollouts, and partner extensions. The course will also cover key features, such as scoping and project experience and the organizational structure app. The course is aimed at project managers, implementation consultants, key users, and architects.

Migrating Your Business Data to SAP S/4HANA: New Implementation Scenario

Starting March 25, this course will focus on the new implementation scenario. Participants will get an introduction to data migration and learn where it fits in with respect to the different transition scenarios. The course will also provide details about SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit and SAP S/4HANA migration object modeler, and show the direct transfer approach, allowing users to directly extract data from an SAP system and migrate it to SAP S/4HANA. The course includes demonstrations and hands-on exercises and is aimed at data migration experts, project managers, and SAP architects, partners, customers, and internal employees, as well as anyone involved in or interested in data migration to SAP S/4HANA.

Classroom Trainings

For those interested in attending classroom trainings to learn about SAP S/4HANA, there are a variety of offerings available:

With the 3 to RUN initiative, customers can request their chosen classroom training courses or SAP Live Classes on dates that suit them. Once at least three participants from a company sign up for the course, SAP will commit to holding the course on the chosen date and add it to the schedule.

However you like to learn, SAP provides a variety of offerings to support the journey to SAP S/4HANA.