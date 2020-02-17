Last week SAP was officially certified as a Global Top Employer for the third year in a row. Representatives from Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, and Global Customer Operations accepted the certification and trophy at the award ceremony in Amsterdam on February 13. SAP is one of 13 companies globally to achieve this recognition from the Top Employers Institute in 2020.

The Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers around the world — those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and strive to continuously optimize employment practices. More than 1,600 organizations in 119 countries across five continents participated in the rigorous certification program this year. The independent study evaluates SAP’s employee offerings on the criteria of talent strategy, talent acquisition, workforce planning, onboarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and company culture.

Stefan Ries, chief human resources officer (CHRO) and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, said, “Our employees inspire our HR organization to continuously innovate to deliver the best employee experience possible. To be certified as a Global Top Employer for the third year in a row is a great achievement, and is only possible when our HR teams work together and aligned with all of our board areas — in the spirit of one SAP.”

SAP also earned Top Employer certification in four regions — Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and North America — and 25 countries. Participating SAP entities were also individually ranked based on Top Employer criteria in relation to other certified organizations in each region and country. The full results:

Attracting the best talent to the organization continues to be a top priority for SAP and being certified as a Top Employer illustrates its commitment to being an employer of choice.

According to Elke Manjet, global head of Talent Acquisition, “People want to join companies that drive a successful business and purpose in society. They want to join strong, inclusive teams where they can bring their authentic self to work and evolve both as professionals and as human beings.”