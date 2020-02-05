WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and proaxia automotive solutions ag today announced that they are expanding their collaboration to serve customers in the vehicle and heavy equipment dealer business as well as the workshop service business.
SAP and proaxia signed agreements to accelerate the availability of an intelligent enterprise solution for automotive retail based on SAP S/4HANA.
The next-generation vehicle sales and service solution will help customers face the challenges of future trends.
“Connectivity, autonomous driving, flexible use and electric drive systems are shaping future mobility concepts and require the automobile industry to develop new business models,” said Stefan Krauss, SAP general manager for manufacturing, mining and mobility industries. “A new buyer generation expects buying, leasing or subscribing to a vehicle to be as easy as streaming music to their smartphone. The partnership with proaxia will accelerate our customers’ journey toward an intelligent enterprise in the automotive retail market for dealerships.”
“Our vision for an integrated vehicle sales and service management solution is to help dealerships to transform and succeed in this wave of disruption,” said Dr. Peter Lindtner, CEO of proaxia. “Enriched with SAP’s latest intelligent enterprise technologies within SAP S/4HANA, this next-generation vehicle sales and service solution will not only help customers face the challenges of today but will provide data-driven insights that enable dealerships to confidently embrace new business models.”
The agreement includes co-innovation with SAP. proaxia will build and market a new vehicle sales and services solution based on the SAP Dealer Business Management 8.1 application, which helps accelerate the transition from the SAP ERP application to SAP S/4HANA and safeguards the customer’s IT investments. The new solution will be named proaxia Vehicle Sales and Service (VSS) on SAP S/4HANA; it will include business functions from proaxia DBM|E and will provide additional innovation leveraging SAP Cloud Platform.
proaxia plans to provide proaxia VSS by Q3 2020 for pilot users, and also plans to establish a global partner network to ensure coverage and serve customers globally.
