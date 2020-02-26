WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management (SPM) for the seventh consecutive year.

In its latest report, Gartner assessed products of 10 sales SPM vendors, including the SAP Sales Cloud solution.

SPM software from SAP is deployed as SaaS only and offers all the core SPM functionalities, including incentive compensation management (ICM) and territory and quota management. This SPM offering, along with salesforce automation and the SAP CPQ solution, are part of the SAP Sales Cloud portfolio.

With SAP Sales Cloud:

Lenovo reduced its quota-setting time to one week from one month

Docker increased accuracy of payment compensation plans by 95 percent, nearly eliminating disputes

Pivotal Software reduced compensation inaccuracy by 72 percent

“In a competitive landscape it is critical for companies to set aggressive goals to ensure fast growth,” said Paula Hansen, chief revenue officer and co-head of SAP Customer Experience. “But the truth is many companies don’t hit their revenue goals, with average quota attainment often falling in the 50–60 percent range. SAP’s SPM solution includes analytics with machine learning that increases operational efficiency and planning effectiveness, which helps turn sales professionals into a profitable sales machine.”

The SAP Sales Cloud solution is part of the larger SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which also includes the SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Service Cloud and SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions.

SAP was also named a Leader in CPQ application suites and salesforce automation.

Sources: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management, Melissa Hilbert, 18 February 2020. SAP is previously listed as CallidusCloud because SAP acquired the company in April 2018. Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Christina Klock, Mark Lewis, 28 October 2019. Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Theodore Travis, Melissa Hilbert, et al., 26 June 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.