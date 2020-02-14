Try Ask an Expert Peer for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions

Do you need help with a technical question related to SAP SuccessFactors solutions? Try Ask an Expert Peer, the new official support channel that allows for a private discussion with a qualified and approved peer – at no additional cost.

Chatting with the expert peer provides answers in real time.

How the Channel Works

Ask an Expert Peer allows for collaboration on technical, product-related questions through one-on-one interactions with a qualified and approved expert outside of SAP. This way, users benefit from an industry-experienced perspective about a question. The channel is designed to deliver fast issue resolution for basic inquiries and how-to questions. When submitting a question, a qualified and approved external expert works to resolve an issue.

How to Access Ask an Expert Peer

Access Ask an Expert Peer directly from the chat window on the SAP Support Portal home page.

Or access is from the Ask an Expert Peer landing page in SAP Support Portal.

In the SAP Support Portal menu, under My Support, find the landing page next to the live channels and traditional support service options.

Within SAP ONE Support Launchpad, find the Ask an Expert Peer tile for simple and quick access.

Ask an Expert Peer is available for all SAP SuccessFactors solutions – at no additional cost. Try this channel and submit a question today.

Learn More

* Limited availability: This channel is only available for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions.