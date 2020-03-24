PARIS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that SAP.iO Foundry Paris today kicked off its new accelerator program focused on human resources (HR) technology and the future of work.
Over the next 12 weeks, SAP will accelerate eight HR technology startups that will revolutionize recruiting, talent management and collaborative learning for human resources.
The selected startups will have access to technical integration guidance, curated mentorship, exposure to SAP technology and opportunities to collaborate with SAP SuccessFactors customers. Five major SAP customers also will collaborate with and help guide the participating startups.
“Digital capabilities and new ways of working are shaking up companies and HR departments,” SAP.iO Foundry Paris Director Sébastien Gibier said. “To remain attractive, companies today are looking to create a unique end-to-end employee experience. This is the first time that we have mobilized these many customers to engage with startups from the beginning of the program. It presents a unique opportunity for companies to create new experiences for their employees.”
The SAP.iO Foundry Paris cohort includes the following startups:
- 5Feedback is an application for employees to receive continuous, real-time feedback from their professional contacts. This strengthens team commitment, promotes development and improves the company performance.
- 360Learning is a collaborative learning platform that in just minutes creates impactful courses for collaborative learning across the enterprise workplace.
- eLamp is an AI-driven, business-oriented solution that identifies and maps employee skills in real time, improving HR processes and operational performance across a company.
- Firstbird, the leading employee referral program for recruiters, connects people with companies worldwide.
- RandomCoffee is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that facilitates employee meetings according to predefined company rules.
- Timeular helps users and companies gain powerful insight into how they spend their time to more productively manage it.
- Workelo is an SaaS platform that creates an innovative, engaging and collaborative experience for onboarding and offboarding, while saving managers and HR professionals up to 68 percent of their time.
- Yogist is a complete and innovative method co-developed with psycho-ergonomists and osteopaths for addressing health and well-being at work.
