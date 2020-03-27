SINGAPORE — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today kicked off a new SAP.iO Foundry Singapore program, with five international startups that will help SAP customers become Industry 4.0 businesses and go beyond digital manufacturing to seamlessly connect all aspects of an entire company.
This cohort will work to develop technologies to enable businesses to extend the value of their investments in SAP S/4HANA and SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions.
“Singapore has developed a vibrant startup ecosystem and is the gateway to the ASEAN region,” said Rachel Barger, SAP South East Asia president and managing director. “SAP continually partners with other solution providers, including startups in Singapore, to help organizations unlock value with the latest Industry 4.0 technologies.”
SAP.iO Foundry Singapore accelerates innovation and drives new business models for SAP. The zero-equity-ask program provides startups with curated support from within and outside of SAP, exposure to SAP technologies, and opportunities to collaborate with SAP customers. The program will conclude at an SAP.iO Demo Day in the beginning of June.
“The SAP.iO Foundry Singapore spring acceleration program will see the development of new Industry 4.0 solutions for companies in the region, and contribute to bolstering the ecosystem for startups in Singapore,” said Kiren Kumar, chief digital industry officer of Digital Industry Singapore, a government office that supports the growth of Singapore’s technology sector. “We look forward to strengthening our longstanding partnership with SAP, as we innovate and create new solutions out of Singapore.”
The following startups are part of the SAP.iO Foundry Singapore Spring 2020 program:
- Botsync provides easily deployable and cost-effective mobile material-handling robotic solutions to enable companies, especially small and midsize enterprises, in Asia Pacific to improve productivity.
- H3 Dynamics combines machine learning, remote telerobotics and off-grid capabilities for drone services that can deploy and manage commercial condition monitoring, security and safety solutions.
- Memorence uses artificial intelligence (AI) to develop smart visual learning and recognition systems for enterprise and consumer solutions, which can improve production quality and operational efficiency.
- VersaFleet automates modern supply chains with route optimization, electronic proof-of-delivery, instant notifications and real-time job-status tracking.
- HyBird automates visual inspection of industrial facilities through its data-source-agnostic software “Clarity,” which employs computer vision and AI to produce interactive digital twin models for better asset maintenance.
