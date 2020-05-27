WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the De Nora Group, a global supplier of sustainable technologies, completed its SAP S/4HANA implementation, fully remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown, at its subsidiary De Nora Water Technologies U.S. with the help of Capgemini.
“For De Nora, it was strategic to stay on track with the SAP S/4HANA implementation road map defined more than a year ago,” Industrie De Nora CIO Carlo Paschetto said. “Despite the difficult and extraordinary global situation, we completed the implementation in order to consolidate the integration between our companies within the De Nora Group, and support technological updates to support the business.”
The De Nora Group benefits from the extension of the integration and standardization of accounting processes across all companies. Other benefits are innovative cross-functional and multilevel reporting models, the usability of information through mobile devices, and the rationalization and consolidation of infrastructure security.
Capgemini managed the U.S. deployment as part of a global project to bring SAP S/4HANA technology to all companies within the De Nora Group. De Nora Water Technologies’ water purification business will soon extend its transformation process to other locations in Italy, China, Abu Dhabi and the United Kingdom.
Founded in 1923, the Milan-based De Nora Group offers water and wastewater treatment technologies and manufactures electrodes and coatings for electrochemical processes. With customers in 119 countries, 12 production plants and three research and development centers across the world, De Nora is committed to developing innovative and unconventional solutions to provide low- and zero-emission energy solutions while helping customers get clean water.
