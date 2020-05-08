As social distancing and working from home change how companies and people operate, businesses must continue to run and adapt to this rapidly changing environment to meet demands and maintain business continuity.

In seeking new ways of working together, social collaboration, transparent communications, and employee engagement are vital. And while video conferencing and team-based messaging are integral to maintaining human connection, employees also need a way to collaborate on tools and documents, communicate broadly, share knowledge across teams and departments, and easily access information.

To help organizations achieve this and maintain a safe, engaged and productive workforce, SAP is offering existing SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Jam customers in North America and EMEA regions:

A free upgrade to the enterprise edition of SAP Jam

Up to 200 GB of storage per customer

Additional external users as needed upon request until November 1, 2020 (offer must be accepted by July 31, 2020)

The enterprise edition of SAP Jam can help organizations thrive in today’s business environment in three critical ways:

Communicate : SAP Jam enables company-wide communications, information sharing, and employee and partner communication.

: SAP Jam enables company-wide communications, information sharing, and employee and partner communication. Engage : Organizations can engage their workforce by augmenting top-down communication with bottoms-up discussion and understanding. SAP Jam provides employees with a place to get answers to questions and clarify any misunderstandings.

: Organizations can engage their workforce by augmenting top-down communication with bottoms-up discussion and understanding. SAP Jam provides employees with a place to get answers to questions and clarify any misunderstandings. Succeed: Maintain business continuity while preparing for tomorrow by proving supply chain stabilization, workforce reskilling, and training (Learn more about how SAP Jam can help in “Tomorrow’s Business Answers to Today’s Crisis”).

To help organizations with crisis communications, SAP also created a new emergency situation room template, which will be available within SAP Jam on May 15.

SAP Jam’s Proven Results

In an SAP-commissioned Total Economic Impact study of SAP Jam by Forester Consulting it was discovered that SAP Jam can decrease time to access information and expertise, improve mobile workers’ ability to collaborate, decrease sales cycle times, and lower costs associated with software and common business processes such as onboarding and training employees and resolving customer services issues.

The study found that over three years organizations experienced a 19 percent reduction in new employee onboarding costs, a 16 percent decreased time to access information and expertise, and a 73 percent reduction in IT intranet costs.

The current crisis highlights the need for effective collaboration, continuous communication, and engagement. SAP Jam provides the necessary tools to help employees find information and resources to meet their individual needs and creates a culture for long-term success.

Learn more about SAP Jam, enterprise edition, here.

Sylvie Otten Sollod is a senior director of Product Marketing at SAP.