WALLDORF — Deutsche Börse AG and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) have entered a strategic partnership to advance digitalization and standardize the IT systems of the stock market operator and market structure provider.

Their goal is to develop a framework for the secure use of cloud-based SAP services that satisfies the high regulatory requirements of the financial sector. Deutsche Börse is one of the first financial companies to migrate its business processes from on-premise solutions to the latest generation of SAP business software and, where possible, cloud solutions from SAP.

In addition to the regulatory requirements, the project also has to meet high technical standards. Deutsche Börse has long used the classic SAP Business Suite applications, such as the ERP system for financial accounting and controlling. Many more core business processes will be migrating to SAP’s cloud offerings in future, including solutions for customer relationship management, human capital management, procurement, temp work and business travel management. At the same time, the company is switching over from the legacy SAP core system to the powerful ERP solution SAP S/4HANA and will use the SAP BW/4HANA data warehouse solution for reporting in future.

The new IT architecture will not only enable Deutsche Börse to react more flexibly to changes on financial markets and develop innovations in the cloud more quickly; the real-time solution and single set of data will make all processes much simpler and more efficient. What’s more, Deutsche Börse is establishing itself as a pioneer for other companies in the financial sector. The new framework is being developed in close consultation with the supervisory authorities and can serve as a template for other financial institutions in their digital transformation to the cloud.

“Deutsche Börse and SAP are each contributing their industry-specific expertise to this partnership, paving the way toward digitalization,” said Luka Mucic, chief financial officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Powerful yet flexible IT is the key to meeting the growing demands in the highly regulated financial sector — now and especially in the future.”

The new infrastructure will continue to support Deutsche Börse’s strategic focus on new technologies in future. The cloud solution will enable the company to resolutely pursue the use of Big Data analytics, blockchain and machine learning functions, among others.

