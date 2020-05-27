WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that its new customer portal, SAP for Me, has successfully completed its beta phase and is now available with enhanced capabilities across products, systems, licenses and consumption to all customers globally.

The SAP for Me portal serves as a companion to SAP customers, providing them with personalized access and a transparent view of their entire product portfolio.

In addition, SAP for Me is planned to become available in June 2020 to partners who hold sales roles, with further functions becoming available later this year. This single access point will enable digital 360-degree collaboration between our partners, customers and SAP.

With SAP for Me available to all customers, SAP achieves its goal of having three primary access points to the digital experience of SAP. SAP.com is the digital front door, which provides interested parties information specific to their preferences. Existing customers will use SAP for Me as their personalized customer portal, and SAP Community serves as the central engagement and knowledge-sharing platform.

All three work intelligently together to provide a seamless customer experience across all types of digital interaction with SAP based on a shared structure and technical foundation. An example is the SAP Universal ID technology to unify customer experience.

A Personal Companion

“We designed SAP for Me to be a hub where customers can access a consolidated overview of their SAP products and services as well as a digital companion, accompanying customers on their journey to the intelligent enterprise,” said Florian Roth, chief information officer, SAP. “We envision SAP for Me playing a key role in providing predictive customer assistance by proactively alerting customers and providing them with relevant recommendations to ensure they are taking full advantage of their SAP solutions.”

SAP for Me serves as a central repository, providing users with a personalized view of relevant insights and interactions based on their role and interests. Users can customize the portal’s intelligent home screen to receive context-specific key metrics and alerts. The portal provides an overarching picture across a customer’s product portfolio by aggregating into one access point all important notifications, metrics and insights, helping to speed outcomes.

Integrated, Easy and Personalized

With SAP for Me, customers are given an instant overview of alerts, metrics and insights mapped to their needs and interests. SAP for Me can provide valuable insight across all product categories (for example, systems, licenses, orders and incidents). Customers can see the number of products licensed to their company, find available learning content and review the status of support tickets and relevant notifications.

“SAP for Me is a great portal,” said Sophie Stefano, project manager and financial analyst, hub.brussels, the Brussels agency for business support. “It is user-friendly, simple to navigate and effective, with a personalized view of the data with just the right level of detail we need to see. It seems intuitive, ready to use from the beginning and does not distract the user with too many details and possibilities that we would not use for the majority of cases.”

SAP for Me conveniently connects customers with their most frequently used actions for faster interactions and outcomes with SAP products and services. By connecting users with the most relevant information of their SAP portfolio, SAP for Me helps customers navigate their digital transformation journey in a personalized, easy and seamless way.

