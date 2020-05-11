TEL AVIV — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today kicked off its consumer-products-focused business-to-business (B2B) technology accelerator program at SAP.iO Foundry Tel Aviv, with seven early-stage startups focused on manufacturing, supply chain, sales and marketing solutions.

The SAP.iO zero-equity-ask program is designed to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for SAP’s customers. This cohort will tackle top-priority challenges including personalization, consumer experience, data-driven insights, sales automation, and demand and supply planning.

Startups in the program will have access to curated mentorship, exposure to SAP technology and application programmable interfaces (APIs), and collaboration opportunities with SAP customers.

“Our customers are looking for innovative solutions to help improve agility and speed, especially in these challenging and transformative times,” said Peter Maier, SAP president of Industries and Customer Advisory.

The following startups are participating in the SAP.iO Foundry Tel-Aviv:

Aiola’s natural-language sales analytics platform integrates data from multiple planning software systems of consumer packaged goods companies, generating accurate sales and demand forecasting, trade promotions optimization, new product launch analysis and market-share forecasting.

Hexa helps retail partners share information by converting their existing product information into immersive content (three-dimensional/artificial reality) in an efficient and cost-effective way.

Pecan is an automated predictive analytics platform that uses advanced artificial intelligence to connect and unify various data sources, allowing quick and automated development and deployment of predictive use cases.

Sampler is a direct-to-consumer product sampling platform that allows brands to target, track and measure their sampling programs from start to finish.

SRP Analytics’ advanced digital retail format connects brands, local stores and consumers on a single nearby platform, increasing sales growth, supply-chain efficiency and consumer loyalty.

TrenDemon is a content marketing analytics platform that integrates a company’s digital assets and maps the customer journeys, providing insights and action items to improve content impact and return on investment.

TVPage provides brands with the ability to present ambassador digital storefronts on their websites — empowering subject matter experts, in-store sales associates, influencers and savvy customers to promote and sell their products online.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Anke Otto-Jungkind, +1 (650) 796-6478, anke.otto-jungkind@sap.com, PT

Lesa Beber, SAP, +1 (650) 390-1629, lesa.beber@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com