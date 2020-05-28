In the increasingly competitive transactional banking market, a storm is rising. Trends like collaboration, new technological achievements in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), changing customer behavior, and pressing market conditions are driving huge changes.

To prepare for these shifts and to thrive in the future, financial companies need essential competencies. Key capabilities for today’s financial organizations include the following:

Agility , which helps organizations keep pace with business and technology trends such as open banking, collaboration, and cloud deployment

To help companies pave the way to intelligent transactional banking, SAP collaborated with leading banks, researched market trends, and explored research insights. And the company built on its experience of providing the backbone of transactional banking for customers worldwide, managing millions of accounts and contracts.

By launching SAP Transactional Banking for SAP S/4HANA, SAP is helping financial institutions provide next-generation banking services and extraordinary customer experiences. The package provides financial institutions with an open-core banking platform that enables intelligent transactional banking. It allows banks to participate in ecosystems — supporting open banking and beyond. Furthermore, it facilitates cost savings through intelligent technologies and processes.

SAP Transactional Banking for SAP S/4HANA comprehensively supports and automates the servicing of transactional banking processes in both retail and corporate banking. The solution enables financial institutions to meet market demands such as cooperation, new business models, or cloud.

Area Retail banking examples Commercial banking examples Deposits and account management Current/checking accounts, savings, term deposits, bundled pricing, overdraft protection Current/checking accounts, savings, notional pooling, cash pooling Lending Installment loans, mortgages, micro-loans, consumer lending Commercial loans, facilities, mortgages Collateral management Real estate liens, pledges, personal guarantees Commercial real estate liens, shipping, collateral pools

Solution highlights that help financial institutions cope with changing conditions in today’s banking industry include:

Collaboration and ecosystems: APIs and other interfaces support open banking and new business opportunities including marketplaces.

SAP Transactional Banking for SAP S/4HANA offers valuable benefits to financial organizations, helping them achieve unparalleled competitive advantage on their intelligent enterprise journey.

