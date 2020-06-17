In the months since we announced human experience management (HXM), the world of work has completely transformed. Companies are grappling with unprecedented disruptions to their business and their workforce.

Human resources (HR) leaders specifically have had to quickly adjust to rapidly changing conditions. They are realigning employees to fill critical roles, reinforcing business continuity by adapting programs and policies to fit evolving needs, and reskilling their workforce so they are ready for what the future may hold.

At SAP SuccessFactors, we have been working diligently to ensure customers have the tools and support to lead their organizations through this unprecedented pace of change. At the same time, we have been developing exciting new products to ensure we are delivering flexible solutions that help HR leaders adapt to their current reality and lead their workforce not just in times of growth but in times of uncertainty.

“We have never been more connected and engaged with employees than at this point in time,” Discovery Chief People Officer Twselo Kodisang said. “Our priority is on ensuring our people are staying healthy – mentally, physically, emotionally, and financially – during this period and into the future. After transitioning to remote work, we recognized that roughly 500 employees were not being productive. We shifted to reskilling, with a focus on the jobs of the future rather than current jobs. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central enabled us to view employee data, understand where different employees are located, and create the appropriate programming, while SAP Jam provides a collaboration platform to keep employees engaged. As an organization, we feel that the crisis has provided us an opportunity to really make a difference to society, and we are seeing that difference being made.”

While the transition to the future of work has undoubtedly accelerated, two things remain the same: human experience is more relevant than ever and digital technologies in the cloud that enable collaboration are essential.

In the most recent phase of its SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central deployment, Microsoft went live in the U.S. and many countries in Asia. The technology company selected SAP SuccessFactors software, which runs on Microsoft Azure, for its cloud-first approach, global capabilities, flexibility and extensibility, and open platform strategy.

“As we continue the important work of digitally transforming our HR function to better serve our employees, we’re grateful for our relationship with SAP SuccessFactors and its role in supporting our digital platform,” Kathleen Hogan, chief HR officer at Microsoft, said. “They’re a critical partner in helping us evolve our employee experience.”

During SuccessConnect at SAPPHIRE NOW Converge, we highlighted some of the latest innovations that are bringing the HXM vision to life for customers.

Reimagined Home Page and Digital Assistant

The reimagined homepage is a simple, beautiful, and individualized entry point. The mobile-first homepage leverages dynamic engagement cards prioritized by importance and urgency and colorful quick actions, such as requesting time off or scheduling a one-on-one with a manager, based on usage. The homepage also uses a digital assistant to answer questions, complete tasks, and find information. We are currently running a beta program to collect hands-on feedback from customers.

SAP Work Zone for HR



The SAP Work Zone site for HR delivers an intuitive, digital workplace experience by providing easy access to relevant business applications and processes, information, and communication through a unified experience–with the employee at the center. It empowers teams and departments to effectively communicate and engage with employees without requiring IT infrastructure or support. SAP Work Zone for HR extends across the entire organization to streamline processes with customizable, guided experiences that integrate with disparate systems. Employees can also create communities where they can share knowledge and experiences with rich multimedia and microlearning capabilities, helping to enrich critical programs such as onboarding and training and development. SAP Work Zone for HR is currently available to a limited number of customers and is plannedfor general availability in the second half of 2020.

SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics

The general availability of embedded reporting represents a paradigm in SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics. This solution will consolidate all transactional reporting in SAP SuccessFactors software into a single tool for reporting, insights, and dashboards. With SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics, customers will be able to gather insights and gain a deeper understanding of what is happening across their business.

Master Data Integration

Furthering our intelligent enterprise strategy, SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite now has master data integration that supports out-of-the-box integration for standard HR (or workforce) master data across SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors software.

Embedded Experience Management

One of the core pillars of HXM is the ability to listen and act on feedback. We are continuing to build integrations that enable organizations to gather feedback, get insight from the feedback, and provide intelligent actions and recommendations. For example, we have made it easier for customers to embed surveys within SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals. By gathering sentiment data to assess the candidate and employee experience, they can take the right steps to optimize those experiences.

Now more than ever, it is critical that organizations deliver experiences that inspire employees, support their physical and emotional well-being, and enable them to be engaged and productive–even when working remotely. At a time when change is constant, giving employees the right tools to do their jobs–and HR the right tools to support their people–will empower companies to be resilient, sustain momentum, and be profitable.

To learn more about these new technologies and hear how SAP customers are taking charge of change, watch the SuccessConnect at SAPPHIRE NOW Converge broadcast.

Jill Popelka is president of SAP SuccessFactors.