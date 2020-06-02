José Andrés, internationally recognized chef, humanitarian, restaurateur and founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK), will join SuccessConnect at SAPPHIRE NOW Converge as a keynote speaker.

He will share lessons of leadership during crisis, the importance of empathy and compassion, the value of unleashing people’s talent, and using their potential to help others.

An immigrant from Spain to the U.S., Andrés is a world-renowned chef. He helped popularize tapas in the U.S. with more than 30 restaurants that span from fine dining to food halls. His business leadership has demonstrated how a culture of innovation and creativity not only leads to personal and organizational success, but to a better tomorrow for society. In 2010, he founded World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides innovative solutions to end hunger and poverty.

Currently, WCK is working in more than a hundred cities across the globe to provide fresh meals to communities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic – delivering more than 10 million meals to date – while partnering with local restaurants to help some of the hardest hit employees and businesses. Andrés will discuss his experience during this crisis and why “without empathy, nothing matters.”

SuccessConnect at SAPPHIRE NOW Converge is a one-day global digital experience that will take place on June 17, 2020. Human resources (HR) and business professionals can tune in to hear from thought leaders on how they are navigating these unprecedented times, discover the latest innovations in human experience management (HXM), and share best practices.

The event will be hosted by Ally Love, Founder and CEO of Love Squad and in-arena host of the Brooklyn Nets. Mary Kelly, economist and best-selling author, will also join the event to discuss what to expect in a post-pandemic world.

“The last few months have been full of change for all of us, and it has been inspiring to see HR leaders come together and take charge of change,” SAP SuccessFactors President Jill Popelka said. “There are two things that have proven constant across diverse industries and regions: innovation within HR is thriving, and human connection continues to be a top priority.”

The SuccessConnect at SAPPHIRE NOW Converge keynote will take a place on June 17, followed by three breakout sessions:

How to Realign Resources During This Time of Change and Beyond

Is Business Continuity Still a Thing?

How Do You Reskill Your Workforce to Adapt to Rapidly Changing Priorities?

Carolyn Judge Phillip is vice president of corporate marketing, SAP SuccessFactors.