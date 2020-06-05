In times like these, purpose is not just a word, it is a responsibility. At SAP, we leverage our scale and network in innovating pragmatic solutions on the basis of shared values and purpose, but also live the purpose through our own actions to help the world run better and improve people’s lives.

Employees and teams across the company have engaged in purposeful ways to respond to the current crisis and show how living the purpose goes beyond revenue and profit. Focusing on mental health, well-being, skilled workforces, and promotion of social and inclusive entrepreneurship, our purpose does not only meet the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), but also allows for taking care of the people we care for most.

Among others, SAP employees in the Nordics and the UK have developed various ideas on how to support each other during the pandemic – as colleagues, customers, partners, or volunteers for people in need. Whether for internal, local, or international use, their help as well as their creativity knew no boundaries.

Driven by the urge to strengthen his local community Ottershaw, SAP employee Mark French drew from his experience and technical know-how and set up a website that connects people in need with supporting neighbors and volunteers. Thanks to www.ottershawsupport.com, every resident can either sign up easily for help or participate by collecting prescriptions, do essential shopping, or providing telephone support and information.

Another example of limitless dedication has been arranged by another SAP colleague who supported the idea of his long-time friend and graffiti artist Keith Hopewell (SP:zero). SP:zero wanted to create a collaboration piece in form of illustrations with artists all over the world, demonstrating the growth of the virus under its title “Spread art, not the ‘Rrona.” Soon they realized that financial help could be drawn out of this collaboration too.

“I came up with the idea to sell the prints and donate them to the UK hospitals that have been supporting us,” Jago Livingstone explains. Under the name “No Toys Allowed,” he designed an online shop to provide easy access to their charity donations. The results have been astounding: more and more artists became involved, having its peak at 163 participating artists from 21 countries across all continents.

SAP employees in the Nordics and Baltics have used their creativity to promote health, well-being, and inseparability despite social distance. Twenty-two SAP colleagues from a Presales team delivered a themed video as contribution from the Nordic Customer Solution Advisory to an upcoming event on the topic “We Rise Up.” The video reveals a personal story on how they handle the current situation and on how each and every individual “rises up” together for colleagues, customers, and partners.

“Because that is what we do in challenging times, that is in our DNA,” Gitte Winther Bruhn says, summarizing the essence of their idea and showing once again that everyone can act purposeful even with the simplest actions.