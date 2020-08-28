WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner in the August 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the sixth consecutive time. In its latest report, Gartner assessed products from 15 vendors, including the SAP Commerce Cloud solution.

SAP Commerce Cloud supports business-to-consumer use cases and complex business-to-business scenarios with a unified platform, which offers the sourcing, consignment, complex ordering, delivery options, products, services and pricing that modern companies require. SAP Commerce Cloud enables organizations to securely identify and connect with customers across channels, and manage their profiles, preferences and consent settings throughout an engagement.

According to the report, SAP was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

“Never before has the value of e-commerce been clearer, and all organizations — from large enterprises to small businesses — must prioritize their digital efforts with a platform that broadens commerce reach without compromising flexibility,” said Bob Stutz, president of Engineering and Operations for SAP Customer Experience. “SAP Commerce Cloud enables success across different industries, marketplaces and business models by providing customers enjoyable, individually relevant, in-the-moment experiences.”

The SAP Commerce Cloud solution is part of the larger SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which includes the SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud and SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions. Additionally, the SAP App Center marketplace for partner solutions runs on SAP Commerce Cloud.

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the report, including Gartner’s in-depth analysis of the digital commerce landscape.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Janice Tsoules, +1 (650) 223-4817, janice.tsoules@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com