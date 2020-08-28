WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner in the August 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the sixth consecutive time. In its latest report, Gartner assessed products from 15 vendors, including the SAP Commerce Cloud solution.
SAP Commerce Cloud supports business-to-consumer use cases and complex business-to-business scenarios with a unified platform, which offers the sourcing, consignment, complex ordering, delivery options, products, services and pricing that modern companies require. SAP Commerce Cloud enables organizations to securely identify and connect with customers across channels, and manage their profiles, preferences and consent settings throughout an engagement.
According to the report, SAP was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.
“Never before has the value of e-commerce been clearer, and all organizations — from large enterprises to small businesses — must prioritize their digital efforts with a platform that broadens commerce reach without compromising flexibility,” said Bob Stutz, president of Engineering and Operations for SAP Customer Experience. “SAP Commerce Cloud enables success across different industries, marketplaces and business models by providing customers enjoyable, individually relevant, in-the-moment experiences.”
The SAP Commerce Cloud solution is part of the larger SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which includes the SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Service Cloud and SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions. Additionally, the SAP App Center marketplace for partner solutions runs on SAP Commerce Cloud.
To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the report, including Gartner’s in-depth analysis of the digital commerce landscape.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contact:
Janice Tsoules, +1 (650) 223-4817, janice.tsoules@sap.com, ET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.