Today SAP is announcing the availability of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition. This new offering will make our private cloud service SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud and license subscription available to customers that want to keep their SAP software landscape and data within their own data center environment.

Over the last seven years, the demand for SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud has steadily grown. Customers rely on us to guide them through their cloud transformations and run mission-critical SAP landscapes in a secure and reliable environment as part of their journey to become intelligent enterprises.

As a private managed cloud solution, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud comes complete with a reference architecture, comprehensive, end-to-end service-level agreement (SLA), and innovative pre-built tools for rapid deployment, with full governance and security managed by SAP.

While we have been offering the flexibility to run SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud in SAP data centers or using hyperscalers, customers told us that they want a third choice: to run SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud in their own data centers. The reasons included the need for data sovereignty, specific industry compliance, a low risk tolerance, specific company policies, and limited or no access to SAP data centers or hyperscaler infrastructure options.

In response, SAP introduces the customer edition as a turnkey solution at the customer’s data center. It is less disruptive to their operations and offers the merits of an operation expense (OPEX) business model, elastic computing, and white-glove managed services delivered by SAP. SAP Cloud Application Services will support the day-to-day running of the applications and help customers with adoption of SAP S/4HANA on their path to the Intelligent Enterprise. The new service is launched in partnership with key global hardware infrastructure as a service (IaaS) providers.

Today we are announcing our plan to partner with HPE to deliver SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition. It will be available to customers with HPE GreenLake, which provides cloud services for edge, datacenter, and colocation deployments. HPE will supply, install, and manage the required infrastructure for the customer’s landscape in a secured environment.

HPE GreenLake cloud services for SAP HANA is scalable and secure, providing customers that want to run SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud in their own data centers the ability to gain data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Additionally, HPE’s infrastructure technology, which underpins HPE GreenLake cloud services, has been proven in verifiable SAP benchmarks to scale to substantial demands from SAP customers.

This launch is a celebration of what is possible through an open innovation approach that puts customers’ needs first as they start the journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise.

Peter Pluim is executive vice president and global head of Enterprise Cloud Services at SAP.