WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced SAP was ranked a market leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Platforms for Manufacturing Businesses, Q3 2020.”

In the report, SAP S/4HANA was cited as a leader in digital operations platforms (DOPs) for manufacturing businesses, with the highest score in the current offering category of all 13 vendors reviewed.

In this 27-criterion vendor assessment, SAP received a score of five out of five in the current offering category’s criteria of finance and accounting, EPM, procurement, execution, inventory, warehouse management, maintenance, repair and operations, supply chain management, order management, billing and revenue management, and internationalization. In the strategy category, SAP received a five out of five score in the product road map, partner ecosystem and transformation strategy criteria. Within the market presence category, SAP received the highest possible scores both in the “number of large enterprise customers” and the “total revenues in category” criteria.

SAP was shown to be the largest digital operations platform in terms of revenue and, according to the report, “Historically, the firm has been a dominant force in the market for large, complex, global operations’ needs, in addition to offering front-office solutions and products for midsize enterprises and small and medium-size businesses (SMBs).” This versatility stems from the modern, AI-driven, flexible and easy-to-use nature of the SAP S/4HANA product.

The report stated: “SAP has comprehensive functionality for all major areas of DOP and a modern architecture that’s built for modularity, flexibility and intelligence. It’s the number one finance solution for large enterprises globally by market share. SAP has some exceptional strengths, such as flexible billing, in-memory planning and reports on live data.”

According to SAP, these findings suggest that SAP has demonstrated its ability to meet the needs of digital businesses and enterprises of all types while empowering them to be more resilient.

Learn more about “The Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Platforms for Manufacturing Businesses, Q3 2020,” here.

