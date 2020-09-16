One of the most difficult aspects of navigating change is identifying, updating, migrating, and implementing technologies that support new and changing business models as well as drive peak performance, connectedness, and security. With the introduction of SAP Enterprise Support guides, SAP customers can break through these challenges with clarity and speed.

Businesses are seeing an increased share of change as the impact of the recent pandemic continues to unfold. This experience is more than just shifting how people work, learn, and interact. It’s also empowering organizations to rethink how they can pivot their processes, tools, and policies fast enough to navigate through significant risks and plan for whatever comes next.

This new reality is a consistent topic of conversation among SAP customers that are focused on building a more resilient digital foundation. Now more than ever, they want to know if they are on the right path or if they need to adjust their business process to help ensure they stay ahead of the curve.

Setting the Foundation for Continuous Collaboration and Success

Such in-depth discussion and innovative thinking inspired SAP to introduce SAP Enterprise Support guides. Through an efficient and programmable approach, the framework provides prescriptive and proactive guidance as part of SAP Enterprise Support services, covering the entire migration or implementation life cycle to SAP S/4HANA.

Seamlessly integrated into the SAP S/4HANA Movement program, SAP Enterprise Support guides offer a goal-based approach to achieve a successful deployment. The framework is a natural first step after SAP S/4HANA Adoption Starter Engagement because it is tailored to a customer’s requirements and expectations. Planned interactions with specialists and journey checks at the right project milestones are featured to help ensure that organizations minimize potential disruption and have guidance at each stage of the entire project lifecycle.

Having a customized and guided expertise along every step of an SAP S/4HANA project can be pivotal for the success of a digital transformation. This benefit was certainly realized by the largest drinking water company in the Netherlands, Vitens N.V.

Vitens N.V. takes its responsibility in giving customers 24/7 access to high-quality drinking water at the lowest possible price, as well as delivering required services, seriously. As part of its ongoing drive to provide the highest level of service possible, Vitens decided it was time to migrate its databases and begin a phased implementation of new enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology. It knew expert assistance was neeerded to help ensure these projects ran smoothly and prevent any disruption to its customer experience.

According to Wendy Coffeng, IT project manager for the SAP S/4HANA Program at Vitens N.V., “SAP Enterprise Support remotely delivered services and programs have helped us on our journey to implement and run SAP S/4HANA. Having the SAP Enterprise Support Advisory team to address all support matters has been, and still is, of great value.”

We are also finding that the influence of our program methodology can be felt across an entire industry. For example, HYUNDAI TRANSYS needed to integrate its business operations and leverage real-time business insights across the enterprise to speed innovation and harmonize operations after a recent merger.

By using expert guidance, the automobile components manufacturer accelerated the implementation of SAP S/4HANA with a thorough analysis of its SAP environment and the use of best practices for custom code and data volume management. Furthermore, the company adopted a new user experience (UX) strategy by following a step-by-step approach to configure SAP Fiori apps – setting the stage for a powerful new development in the future of mobility.

Helping Ensure the Right Direction Toward a Successful Transformation

Like Vitens N.V. and HYUNDAI TRANSYS, many SAP customers are finding the guidance of SAP Enterprise Support to be empowering. Every day, we see businesses worldwide use the expertise and guidance of SAP Enterprise Support to make their transitions to SAP S/4HANA easier and digital transformation more successful.

Available in English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, and French, SAP Enterprise Support guides support the entire journey to SAP S/4HANA in ways that reduce the total cost of implementation and mitigate risk. More importantly, our customers have the valuable insights and best practices they need for a successful deployment, so they can respond to every shift in our fast-moving, ever-evolving world.

Araceli Grau-Castilla is global vice president and head of Lifetime Customer Experience at SAP.