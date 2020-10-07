In 2020, finding sources of inspiration and positivity has been more challenging than in the past — or so it seems. I found myself thinking about what a roller coaster of a year it had already been in late summer, but quickly realized the many silver linings of our unique circumstances.

The little things – like enjoying a “staycation” with my family that reminded me of my childhood and virtual happy hours and birthday parties – have really made all the difference in cultivating resiliency and keeping perspective. It really does come down to the people around you, whose random acts of selflessness and kindness are true forces of good.

The SAP community has always been a powerful source of inspiration for me. There are so many remarkable individuals that make SAP such a special place to work and are taking personal initiative to make an outsized impact. I wanted to shine a light on these stories and share the inspiration they give me, which is why I am excited to present this new series: Passion for Purpose.

Passion for Purpose is a virtual conversation series where I’ll speak with SAP employees from across the globe who have gone above and beyond in their communities to make a difference for others. These are heroes that work among us, dedicating their time, resources, and expertise to give back when the world needs it most. In these conversations, you’ll hear about their journeys, how they are living their purpose, and the lessons they have learned along the way. They are a beautiful reminder that goodness will always prevail.

I invite you to join me for a weekly dose of positivity and inspiration, brought to you from the “Super Awesome People” that make up SAP. Episodes will be posted weekly on Wednesdays, so follow along at www.sap.com/passionforpurpose or follow me on Twitter: @aliciatillman.

Check out our first episode, featuring Dmitry Melnik, who not only serves as a global vice president on the SAP S/4HANA team, but also spends his holidays and weekends working as a registered nurse. Visit www.sap.com/passionforpurpose.

Alicia Tillman is global chief marketing officer of SAP.