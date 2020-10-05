WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner in the September 2020 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites. In its latest report, Gartner assessed products from 17 vendors, including the SAP CPQ solution.

SAP CPQ provides a richer customer experience by empowering sales teams and partners to offer complex product configurations, optimized pricing and attractive proposals. With the SAP CPQ solution, users can offer the right product at the right price and time and accelerate sales through any channel by seamlessly connecting SAP CPQ to any CRM or ERP platform.

According to the report, SAP was recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“A mobile salesforce that can operate with speed and agility has never been more important,” said Paula Hansen, chief revenue officer, SAP Customer Experience. “The ability to develop a customer quote that provides easy up-sell can be a competitive advantage contributing to increased revenue. SAP CPQ streamlines the sales-quote-to-cash process, leading to more signed deals, higher margins and most important, a better experience for both sales and customers.”

The SAP CPQ solution is part of the larger SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which includes the SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Service Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions.

