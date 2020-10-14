PARIS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that SAP.iO Foundry Paris kicked off its new accelerator program focused on procurement. Over the next 10 weeks, SAP will accelerate eight startups selected for their innovative approaches to supply management, user experience and process automation.

The startups will have access to technical integration guidance, curated mentorship, and exposure to SAP technology, and they will join Ariba Network, the world’s largest B2B sales network of 4.6 million business partners in 190 countries. This will help SAP to provide customers with solutions that complement its SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba offerings.

“Procurement is an essential part of companies’ operations that can prove to be a real economic lever,” SAP.iO Foundry Paris Director Sébastien Gibier said. “We have been able to observe various areas of improvement in the sourcing process that can guarantee companies greater efficiency, transparency and security. The eight selected startups will create innovative solutions that complement those of SAP and bring more value to our customers.”

The SAP.iO Foundry Paris cohort members are the following:

Archlet.io is an intuitive sourcing consulting platform that allows buyers to better anticipate negotiations by relying on more-advanced market data linked to the company’s purchasing data.

Chai is an English web application that uses state-of-the-art AI with relevant data to make price predictions on a cross-section of commodities, giving customers access to important data in the form of price forecasts.

Deployed is an English platform used to efficiently digitalize specifications. It uses a combination of questions and answers to write a complete and accurate specification.

Flowlity is a French SaaS planning solution that optimizes inventory management between companies and suppliers. Flowlity reduces the risk of overstocking and shortages by issuing alerts when certain anomalies are detected. This allows companies to act as quickly and avoid costly interruptions.

Per Angusta is a French collaborative SaaS solution for performance management. It enables companies to optimize their expenses, reduce risk taking, prioritize projects and measure objectives.

Scalue is a German web application that enables companies to identify various areas of potential savings and optimize their purchasing processes.

Trustpair is a French SaaS solution designed for financial departments to secure different transactions and banking information with different providers.

Winddle is a SaaS platform with a collaborative approach to optimizing and promoting supply-chain monitoring.

This is the fifth program at SAP.iO Foundry Paris and marks its second anniversary.

To learn more about SAP.iO and how SAP is helping innovators inside and outside of SAP build products, find customers and change industries, please visit SAP.iO.

