Automatic Translations for Expert Chat Conversations Available in Chinese and Portuguese

To help remove language barriers, SAP is launching a new automatic machine translation feature for Expert Chat in the SAP ONE Support Launchpad.

Customers can get fast machine-generated translations in their preferred language at the click of a button – and at no additional cost. Automatic translation is generated by SAP Translation Hub, which is specially designed to recognize SAP documentation and terminology. This helps customers get the right SAP technical information, in the right context for their business.

When starting an Expert Chat session to receive help for technical, product-related questions, customers have now the option to turn on automatic translations in the chat sessions. If they agree to use, their chat conversation with the SAP expert will be automatically translated based on the selected language. Automatic translation can be turned off by typing “translation off” and turned on again by typing “translation on” in the “reply” field during the session. After an Expert Chat session, the chat transcript will be automatically saved. Both the original text and the translated text will be added into the incident.

Automatic translation for Expert Chat is only available when the Expert Chat session is started through the new access point within the unified support experience, embedded in the incident creation form. This new automatic bi-directional translation feature is currently available in Portuguese (Brazilian) and Simplified Chinese. It is offered for the language pairs Chinese and English, Portuguese and English. SAP will continue to work closely with customers to consider additional languages, based on demand. The official channel language of Expert Chat remains English.

Automatic translation is a personalized self-service option especially designed to help customers who are not fluent in English to fully understand the content. They can interact with SAP Support without language barriers and chat with an SAP engineer in their preferred language.

If you are interested in real-time support service offerings from SAP Product Support, join a free webinar on November 19, 2020, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. CET.

Learn More