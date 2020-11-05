WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Emarsys, a leading omnichannel customer engagement platform provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Emarsys products will be added to the SAP Customer Experience portfolio.

“With Emarsys now an official part of SAP Customer Experience, we look forward to working together, learning more about each other and creating a product portfolio that is more than the sum of its parts,” SAP Customer Experience President Bob Stutz said. “With the strengths of our current solutions and the integration of Emarsys, SAP Customer Experience will power a foundation of omnichannel personalized engagement, meeting customers where and when they choose to engage, on their preferred channels and on their terms.”

Media Contacts:

Janice Tsoules, +1 (650) 223-4817, janice.tsoules@sap.com, ET

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 6227 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com