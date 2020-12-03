Ansys is a global leader in engineering simulation. If you’ve ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, crossed a bridge, or touched a mobile device, there’s a good chance Ansys played a critical role in its creation.

Employing 4,500 people globally in 75 offices in 40 countries, many are expert M.S.- and Ph.D.-level engineers who are passionate about pushing the limits of simulation technology so their customers can turn design concepts into successful innovations.

With such a skilled workforce, maintaining a culture that supports employees is critical for Ansys. The company realized that while its employees were helping build the latest innovations, it needed to transform its human resources (HR) processes to be more agile, gain clearer visibility into its workforce, and deliver a more engaging employee experience.

Ansys turned to SAP SuccessFactors solutions to drive its HR digital transformation and has successfully implemented SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting. Despite the global pandemic, Ansys implemented these solutions completely virtually in 10 months.

With SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Ansys modernized its HR processes across the entire organization. With improved data quality and a single source of employee data from across the globe, Ansys has the ability to make faster, more informed decisions, and it can more accurately manage workforce planning, streamline compensation and benefits management, and ensure global HR compliance. From a hiring perspective, Ansys can deliver an engaging candidate experience to help in the competitive talent market for skilled workers.

“By connecting all of our processes, our HR teams are able to spend more time working on strategic projects and improving how we deliver an exceptional experience for our employees,” said Ansys HR Digital Transformation Leader Charan Bedi. “The team has done an incredible job driving a transformation at this scale, especially in these unprecedented working conditions. We’ve been able to position HR as a leader and model for future transformation projects across the company.”

Angelique Slagle is head of SAP SuccessFactors, North America.