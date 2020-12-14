While digital transformation has been a business priority for several years, changes to the way we work in recent months have accelerated the urgency for digital technologies and capabilities.

Fostering a culture of continuous learning is more important than ever as organizations and workforces face unprecedented challenges and new working conditions in an increasingly competitive business environment.

As part of its strategy to build a culture that allows employees to feel engaged and inspired to be their best, BT Group recently accomplished a significant milestone to transform learning within its workforce: the launch of a new global learning platform, delivered through the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution, combined with access to LinkedIn Learning. As part of a multi-year effort to improve learning efficiency and boost performance, BT is enabling its people to thrive in their current roles while creating opportunities to build skills and capabilities for the future.

“BT’s ambition is become the worlds most trusted connector of people, devices and machines,” said Lisa Blewitt, director of Learning at BT. “Reimagining how our employees learn and grow is an incredibly important step to achieve that. It will enable us to continue supporting a high-performing workforce that prioritizes innovation and collaboration, and to advance the company’s digital transformation strategy.”

Built on SAP SuccessFactors Learning, the learning platform delivers a colleague-first experience for BT’s 150,000 employees and contingent workers. By putting people in the driver’s seat, BT aims to make it easy and fulfilling to learn. Workers can access a variety of learning courses from any device and browse personalized recommendations for courses that are most relevant to their interests and development goals. Where previous learning systems were fragmented and disconnected, it is now more seamless for employees to apply what they learn to their day-to-day responsibilities.

BT is already receiving positive feedback. On the first day of launching SAP SuccessFactors Learning, there were more than 16,000 logins from more than 9,000 unique users, over 700 learning items completed, and more than 1,800 LinkedIn Learning video views. Furthermore, employees have shared their experiences using the learning platform from the bus, the subway, or even while exercising and making dinner.

“The successful go-live of SAP SuccessFactors Learning is just the start of BT’s HR transformation,” Blewitt shared. “Our goal is to inspire our workforce by delivering unlimited learning. By creating a smooth, personalized experience that’s available on mobile devices, our people can explore the topics and skills most important to them — with greater flexibility around when and where they learn best.”

Jereon van der Lingen is head of EMEA North for SAP SuccessFactors.