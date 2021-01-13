WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of the add-on for SAP Customer Activity Repository for the SAP Replenishment Planning application.

The add-on, developed in collaboration with Swiss retailer Coop, utilizes intelligent replenishment strategies to reduce cost and waste and enhance customer experience. It is a highly automated solution that helps take the guesswork out of retail replenishment, with a focus on fresh products in stores.

“As part of a larger vision to improve business processes and, above all, ensure customer satisfaction, we partnered with SAP for retail replenishment and forecasting,” said Coop’s head of IT merchandise management processes, Thomas Vielhauer. “By integrating intelligent technologies into our promotion and replenishment processes, we’re able to stock accurate quantities. That means customers get the products they need and the fresh quality they expect.”

Food waste has become a global problem. Around 14% of food produced is lost between harvest and retail alone, with even more waste occurring at the consumption level. COVID-19 introduced new challenges for retailers such as Coop, which saw an abrupt change to planning requirements.

SAP and Coop developed the AI-based SAP Replenishment Planning to provide precise demand prediction and optimal order amounts. Its comprehensive capabilities, which support replenishment configuration, planning, simulation and alert management, enable retailers to eliminate over-stocks and stock-outs. Goods can now be replenished based on the changing demand history of each individual product and store, rather than on a rigid formula. Order amounts are optimized to provide the lowest expected costs under consideration of forecast distribution and product-specific replenishment requirements such as shelf life or shelf capacity.

