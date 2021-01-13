Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has revealed its annual list of Best Places to Work. For the fifth consecutive year, SAP is honored to be recognized as a recipient of 2021 Best Places to Work awards in multiple markets.

This year, the company is one of only three employers that are being recognized in four out of five markets.

The rankings are decided based on employee reviews and ratings and are conducted by Glassdoor’s awards team.

While rankings may fluctuate, SAP has held a consistent place on Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the 2021 Best Places to Work. The Employees’ Choice Awards program is based on the input of employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments, and companies on Glassdoor.com.

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture an authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, along with key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, and work/life balance.

SAP’s unique culture is valued by its employees around the world. The company appreciates the valuable feedback and insights of its employees and remains committed to listening and acting on feedback while creating an amazing employee experience to foster a workplace of excellence.

