SAP has been recognized as a Global Top Employer for 2021 by Top Employers Institute. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has been honored with this award.

SAP is proud to be one of only 16 companies worldwide to have earned Global Top Employer status for outstanding people policies and practices.

Additionally, North America and Europe have achieved Regional Top Employer status. With offices in 130 countries, SAP is a truly global company and is pleased that its people practices have been recognized in various locations, including: Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

SAP is delighted to be certified again as an employer of choice, especially in a challenging environment that has disrupted personal and professional norms. In 2021, we stay committed to our employees more than ever: continuing to expand flexible work policies; assisting employees in maintaining their physical and mental well being; investing in learning and development; evolving into an even more inclusive workplace; and continuin to attract the best and most diverse talent.

According to Sabine Bendiek, chief people officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, “Digital transformation starts with people. I’m proud that the HR team at SAP adapted to the headwinds of 2020 with agility, resilience, and empathy. By lifting our workforce in challenging times, ensuring the highest engagement levels, and putting the health of our employees first, the HR team has proven itself to be a true enabler for business success.”

To be recognized as a Global Top Employer 2021 is a testament to the unique culture and opportunities that make SAP a great place to work.

“Creating an amazing experience for our current and future employees is the ultimate goal of our work in HR at SAP,” said Elke Manjet, global head of Talent Attraction at SAP. “Our core belief is that the most diverse teams deliver the most innovative and most user-friendly outcomes. Every day we strive to make our workplace more inclusive and to foster an environment where people can grow and shape tomorrow together, turning SAP’s mission of ‘making the world run better and improve people’s lives’ into reality.”

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six human resources domains consisting of 20 topics, such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion, and others.

To learn more about the recognition that SAP has achieved as a top workplace, in diversity and inclusion, for work-life balance, and more, visit the Employer Awards section of sap.com.

Follow #LifeAtSAP on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to receive regular news and updates about careers at SAP.