Businesses, communities, and individuals recognize the urgency to not only speak up for social justice but to take actionable steps towards change. Last summer, SAP launched Spotlight Black Businesses, leveraging our platforms to elevate, promote, and support small, Black-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic and social unrest. This year we are building on the Spotlight Black Businesses initiative in honor of Black History Month.

SAP and SAP’s newest golf ambassador, Cameron Champ, are teaming up to “drive change” on and off the golf course. Throughout the month of February, Champ will leverage his distance driving skills and network and SAP will allocate branding space as part of the sponsorship to increase awareness and support for some deserving businesses.

Black History Month

Black History Month, observed each year during the month of February, celebrates the contributions Black people have made to American history and culture and recognizes Black Americans’ struggle for equality. This federally acknowledged observance recognizes the meaningful endeavors of Black Americans and strengthens all Americans’ understanding of the contributions, complexity, and struggles Black people continue to face while shaping our nation’s history.

A Champion for Equality

Champ, an elite player on the PGA TOUR, seeks to address the underrepresentation of Black people and people of color in the workforce and foster a culture of equality in golf and in society at large. Champ is no stranger to the challenges Black people have faced in America. His late grandfather, Mack Champ, was a phenomenal, self-taught golfer but was never able to do more than caddie because of the color of his skin. He serves as a champion for equality, diversity, and inclusion and recognizes the critical role of the private sector in influencing societal change.

Powered by SAP, Champ’s participation in three upcoming golf tournaments – the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Genesis Invitational, and WGC Championship – will give him the opportunity to raise money for four Black-owned businesses close to his heart. Each week Champ will play in support of one of the businesses, and if his driving distance averages 320 yards during the tournament SAP will donate US$10,000 to that week’s business.

“SAP proudly supports Cameron Champ’s commitment to driving equality and transforming the lives of underserved and underrepresented communities,” shares Judith Williams, head of People Sustainability, senior vice president, and chief diversity and inclusion officer at SAP. “Our shared values guide this collaboration and provide a channel through which SAP can strengthen our commitment to social justice and our continued effort toward realizing a future where everyone is equal.”

Be sure to cheer on Cameron Champ as he “drives change” and advances equality in the golf community and beyond.

Dan Fleetwood is vice president of Global Sponsorships at SAP.

Janis Fratamico is global head of Brand Experience at SAP.