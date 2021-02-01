WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that is has named Irfan Khan, previous president of SAP’s Platform and Technologies, president of SAP HANA and Analytics.

In his new role, Khan will be responsible for the global development, product and solution management of the company’s entire database, data management and analytics portfolio. He will focus on ensuring that SAP continues to innovate and lead in the database and analytics space, powering SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), to help customers turn data into actionable business insights. SAP BTP includes SAP HANA, the SAP HANA Cloud data platform, and the SAP Data Intelligence, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions, as well as application development and integration and intelligent technologies. Khan will report to Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of the SAP Executive Board.

“Irfan brings a rare blend of go-to-market and product development expertise to the role,” Mueller said. “His unique perspective of customers and partners will be a tremendous asset to the continuous development of the SAP HANA database and analytics offerings. His two-plus decades of domain experience will support our customers in achieving their business objectives, no matter how far they are in their digital transformation journey.”

As president of SAP’s Platform and Technologies business, Khan led global sales and go-to-market (GTM) for SAP’s database, data management and analytics assets. Over the past decade, Khan has held various senior executive positions across GTM functions, including global head of SAP’s Database and Data Management organization and chief technology officer for SAP’s global field organization. Khan joined SAP in 2010 via SAP’s acquisition of Sybase, where he was chief technology officer.

