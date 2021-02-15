WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today said that entertainment retailer Virgin Megastore, motorcycle manufacturer Sundiro Honda and Chinese hotel supply-chain platform GPP have selected the SAP Commerce Cloud solution to deliver world-class e-commerce experiences to their customers.

SAP Commerce Cloud, part of the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, helps business innovate to deliver exceptional omnichannel buying experiences with a cloud-native e-commerce solution. With consumers demanding personalized shopping and attentive customer service, SAP Commerce Cloud provides a seamless process, from search to sale, for a smooth shopping experience.

“Retailers today have an incredible opportunity to understand, engage and transact with consumers if they greet their customers with a robust e-commerce platform from the moment the customer signals interest,” said Nuno Pedro, head of Commerce at SAP Customer Experience. “SAP Commerce Cloud respects the customer throughout their online buying process, delivering the same quality service and ambiance that consumers value in stores.”

The following customers have selected SAP Commerce Cloud to meet their e-commerce needs:

Virgin Megastore is an international retailing chain focused on music, film and lifestyle entertainment. It implemented SAP Commerce Cloud to create a compelling omnichannel experience as an extension to its successful retail stores. SAP Commerce Cloud serves as a perfect fit in the fluid retail economy of today, bringing exceptional shopping experiences to the new generation of digital-savvy customers.

Sundiro Honda is a manufacturer of motorcycles and electric vehicles. To support its rapid business development, Sundiro Honda chose SAP Commerce Cloud to build a new e-commerce platform to improve dealer service, engage end customers and support the new business model.

GPP is the global hotel supply chain platform for Jinjiang International, one of the largest hotel tourism groups in China. GPP selected SAP Commerce Cloud to build an e-commerce platform, with the goal of developing a new business and revenue stream for hotel supplies. Amid the pandemic, GPP ensured the group's smooth business operation on this e-commerce platform.

