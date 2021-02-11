WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it took first place in both core banking/back-end systems and accounting and treasury management in the Fintech Leaders 2021 Report by the Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro), an international research organization. CeFPro also named SAP among the top 20 in the overall fintech ecosystem.

The rankings categorize and evaluate leading fintech companies, vendors and solution providers and are based on data gathered from surveys of practitioners, end users and subject matter experts. The report uses original research and market analysis conducted by CeFPro and backed by an advisory board of 60 international industry professionals.

“SAP’s inclusion in our global Fintech Leaders 2021 Report is recognition of the great work that SAP is undertaking,” CeFPro Managing Director Andreas Simou said. “The votes cast by the industry in the survey, voting SAP best in accounting and treasury and also in core banking categories, also helped propel their overall position in the ecosystem by several places in the top 20.”

CeFPro’s Fintech Leaders 2021 Report also includes research on industry trends, priorities and challenges. Key findings highlight advanced analytics and artificial intelligence as leading opportunities. These takeaways underscore the importance of making technology the backbone of fintech strategies for a state-of-the-art intelligent suite and digital platform.

“We are honored to receive in back-to-back years this prestigious award in the categories of core banking, and accounting and treasury,” SAP Global Head of Banking Falk Rieker said. “It is an acknowledgement of our industry thought leadership, our industry cloud strategy and our focus on delivering new and innovative industry solutions and capabilities that make a difference to our customers.”

