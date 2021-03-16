CALGARY — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Graham Construction has selected equipment management solution ETM.next to digitally transform its equipment fleet to improve construction project profitability. SAP has teamed up with consultancy BearingPoint to deliver this digital transformation.

The ETM.next solution – available on SAP Store – will provide Graham employees with tools to digitally request and track equipment and to provide efficient project- and client-specific pricing and cost. Because details will be fully integrated to SAP S/4HANA, bill accuracy will increase and delays will fall because manual updates will no longer be needed.

To help ensure construction profitability, ETM.next tracks a project’s equipment and tools, their utilization and utilization cost, and profit and loss. Digitalization of the equipment and tools management process offers greater efficiencies, which arise when manual paper-based records, spreadsheets and static data are eliminated and real-time visibility is provided.

“Innovation, safety and continuous improvement are the cornerstones of everything we do,” said Matt Gramblicka, Graham Construction vice president, IT & Enterprise Applications. “It’s part of the value that extends beyond the materials, talent and timeline. We see the ETM.next solution as one more example of how we’re enabling our frontline workforce and delivering value to our customers.”

ETM.next is one of the latest industry cloud solutions, which use intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, to digitalize and automate operations and create compelling user experiences. SAP and partners focus on industry-specific core-business solutions that help optimize end-to-end processes and develop new and differentiating business models.

To learn more about ETM.next and solutions to manage complexity in the construction industry, view our webinar here.

