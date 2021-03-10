Employees are what drive an organization — they define what you build, what you sell, what you spend, and your overall success. They form your plans, shape your strategies, and keep your customers connected.

Keeping employees happy is not merely the right thing to do for them, it’s the right thing for the business. But the workforce looks much different than it did a year ago, which is why every business needs reliable, innovative, and evolving solutions to keep people engaged and productive.

That is what human experience management (HXM) solutions from SAP SuccessFactors deliver.

SAP is excited to share HXM insights and showcase our products in action at the virtual HR Technology Conference & Expo from March 16-19. We’re counting down the minutes to connect and share best practices for putting employees first in order to accelerate business success.

Here’s an overview of where you can find us at the show.

Taking a Strategic Approach to Talent: Timken Company’s Workforce Transformation

In a live interactive panel discussion, Rob Arbogast, director of People Systems and Strategy at Timken, and Lars Schmidt, HR industry expert, will join Carle Quinn, global head of Value Experience at SAP SuccessFactors, to share insights on how human resources (HR) can help empower and develop the workforce to improve organizational agility. These HR leaders will uncover how to better engage employees, upskill managers, and shift culture to be more inclusive. The discussion will also include how to build a pipeline of diverse leaders by leveraging technology to create the kind of experiences that attract, motivate, and retain top talent. Questions will be answered directly from the speakers during a live Q&A segment.

Demo: Reimagine the Employee Experience with HXM Solutions from SAP

See firsthand how HXM solutions from SAP can reinvent the employee experience within your organization to empower employees and create a more resilient business. Learn how to leverage a personalized, digital workspace to gain access to relevant information, tasks and workflows all from one place. We’ll share how HXM solutions can help organizations foster employee growth and mobility with personalized learning and development, ongoing coaching and feedback, intelligent mentoring, and more. Experts will answer questions live during the Q&A segment.

Visit the SAP SuccessFactors Virtual Booth

Connect further with SAP by accessing the “Exhibitors” tab to find our virtual booth. There you can request a one-on-one virtual meeting with an SAP SuccessFactors expert and learn more about the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite that puts employees and their experiences at the center of everything. Plus, enter our virtual raffle for a chance to win great prizes.

Lara Albert is vice president of Solution Marketing for SAP SuccessFactors.