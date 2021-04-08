MARELLI, a leading independent supplier in the automotive sector, aims to transform the future of mobility to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. The company formed in 2019 from the union of Calsonic Kanseiand Magneti Marellito create a recognizable global brand known for manufacturing excellence and innovation.

The union required MARELLI to bring together 60,000 employees across 170 facilities and research and development centers in 24 countries. Not only did the company need one global system of record for its human resources (HR) processes, it needed to foster a common company culture for all of its employees. MARELLI selected human experience management (HXM) solutions from SAP to simplify its HR infrastructure, standardize its HR processes, and streamline communication with employees.

In just six months, MARELLI implemented SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals, SAP SuccessFactors Learning, and SAP SuccessFactors managed payroll. The implementation was completed remotely during the global pandemic with no face-to-face interactions. Despite these challenges, the first performance campaign achieved 97% adoption within five weeks.

“Simplifying our complex IT landscape at this speed, with no face-to-face interactions and constantly changing business conditions, was a daunting challenge,” said MARELLI Chief Information Officer Dario Castello. “We needed the best cloud-based technology and the right partner. While we are achieving our most important milestones, I am confident we made the right choice with SAP.”

With HXM solutions from SAP, MARELLI employees can access their tasks and development goals on mobile, driving greater efficiency and increasing employee satisfaction. With more self-service capabilities, employees can take charge of their own development, and managers can monitor and track their team’s progress.

“The Core HR initiative is one of most important pillars of our integration effort,” said Monica Mautino, CORE HR Project Manager, MARELLI. “With SAP SuccessFactors and NGA, we were able to improve our employees’ satisfaction while standardizing our processes at global level.”

SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite helps organizations take charge of change. Organizations can adapt how they deliver HR – shifting from traditional transactions to simple, end-to-end, engaging employee experiences. And by linking employee feedback to operational data, they can know what’s happening and why, so they can create a more flexible and a more resilient business.

Francisco Mateo-Sidron is senior vice president and general manager of SAP SuccessFactors in EMEA.